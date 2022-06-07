So they want to raise the age limit for people to be able to purchase an assault rifle? In other words, you should be at least 21 to be a mass murderer. No one, regardless of age, should be allowed to buy such weapons. Period. That Vaccinated Man
Liz Cheney is 100% Republican and votes 100% conservative Republican except in two situations: supporting our democracy and opposing actions to overthrow our government.
Some time back I read a couple of squawks about the home just off West Doublegate, which by the way is on Wallington Drive, that had a trailer in the driveway. I pass by this home twice a day; what an eyesore. This is not to mention a huge center console salt water boat, storage building and, of course, a satellite dish on the roof. How about a response.
Congratulations to the award-winning Herald reporters. Keep up the good work. OOO RAH!
Today, June 6, I received notification that my polling place has changed. I found that out when I went to vote on May 24 at the place I have always voted. Would have been nice to know before I drove to Putney Baptist Church to vote and was told I needed to go to International Studies Elementary School. What took so long to get notified?
I read all the squawks about Jimmy Hayes and went back to read the story. How cool is that! Congratulations, Mr. Hayes. I can't wait to hear your song.
$36 million to spend? How about this ... invest in speed tables. At maybe $500 each, that could buy 72,000 of them suckers. They could pave every street in town. Looks like that's what they did on Eager Drive. Four tables in two blocks ... holy cow!
Residents on my street are filled with excitement and sheer exuberance over the prospects of a litter-free community, as city commissioners propose educating those who litter about the importance of a clean community. Better yet, maybe we add for them a good-citizen sticker.
I've enjoyed the well-written op-ed pieces by Marc Hyden. And Will Thault's column on Sunday was excellent. Keep 'em coming.
When I give you my time, I give you a portion of my life I can never get back. Please don't make me regret it.
The ugly truth: Democrats, including a great many white ones, believe in a society where African Americans are allowed to act more "culturally and violent toward white people and themselves without fear of any punishment." The Patriot
The Department of Justice now has Jeffery Epstein's list of clients. Elon Musk wants the list made public. Do you really think that will ever happen? It might bring down the Washington swamp.
The Republican party claims to be the pro-life party, but apparently that's just the period from conception to birth. 192 Republicans in the House voted against funding for the baby formula crisis. The Republicans in the Senate refuse to do anything about mass shootings. Once you’re a breathing human, Republicans believe you are on your own. Pro-life, really?
This Rails to Trails mess just proves what kind of incompetent folks that we have to run our city. And folks wonder why major industries don't want to locate here.
