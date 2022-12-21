squawkbox@albanyherald.com
By now Vladimir Putin surely must know he won’t achieve his goal in Ukraine. All that’s happening now is he is punishing the civilian population for his miscalculation and failure.
...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday. Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very likely be needed. Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor the forecast over the next several days.
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing &&
Does anyone, other than the media, miss those political commercials?
Good article, Carlton. All of Dougherty County knows McCoy is a very good administrator, and the only reason the three commissioners voted against him is for personal reasons, Hayes being that reason. Thanks for saying what we were all thinking.
I’m all for “equality” and “equity.” When do I get mine?
If the city and county commissioners don’t settle this tax issue soon, my commissioner has LOST my vote.
Let’s go there: I thank God for Jesus. So no matter who’s in the state house or White House, or positions of power, He will take care of His people. May we never lose sight of who’s ultimately in control or place another before Him.
I had my patience tested. I’m negative.
Sadly, Fletcher, your 16 days of government Christmas only scratches the surface. Like some squawker wrote a while back, this town (state and country) needs an enema in the seats of power.
Dear Santa, I don’t need anything this year but a favor, if you are so inclined. I want you to remove the hatred and discrimination from the hearts of liberals and Democrats and replace it with understanding and tolerance of other people who are different. I’m sure they will be happier people. The Patriot
Joe Biden ain’t done a damned thing for this country except turn it into a disaster zone. And lying about him ain’t helping a thing.
Biden’s immigration: Treason — to breach and impede enforcement of the national sovereign border millions of illegals; Betrayal — failure to perform oath of office, misappropriation of tax dollars; Conversion — of private and national assets to abet illegals; Subversion — of established law, order and rule of government.
Maybe it’s just me, but does anyone else find that woman from the Lume deodorant commercials oddly attractive?
Seems even the Catholic Church wants to join the liberal left-wing crowd by changing centuries old beliefs. Frank Pavone, an anti-abortion priest that speaks his thoughts on the matter, was dismissed from the clergy by Pope Francis. Whatever happened to Catholic beliefs of no birth control and no abortion?
Please, no more “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” I want to hear some good old rock and roll.
The speed cameras are lazy policing. Clear and obvious warnings prior to entering into a camera area would only be fair.
Trump may have faded to obscurity in the scheme of things as time marches on, but his boorish behavior lives on in members of the Republican party. DiSantis for president? Then you get a heaping helping of Trump Lite.
Better drip your faucets this weekend from about Thursday night through next Monday night.
Good college bowl game insert, but it was one short: Auburn is playing in the Charmin Toilet Bowl in Cleveland.
We should consolidate the city and county so that these idiots can’t jeopardize our tax dollars.
