Today’s front page will surely get many responses. I appreciate the way Pat Randolph penned the article. In Sgt. Joe Friday’s words, “Just the facts, ma’am.” No more needs to be said.
The story you put on the front page about the transgender person should have never been put in our newspaper. We have enough people stirring the pot about such things without you adding to it and making things worse.
Say what you want about the AR-15, it’s what’s keeping the gangbangers from taking over. The person who did the article sounds like one of those anti-gun folks who wants to turn the world over to criminals. No while I’m alive.
Bless you, Hayden Locke. Your story is one of honesty and bravery. I wish you well in your life and how you live it.
Carlton and many liberals love to complain about rules and laws of old white men. I just left the Judge Putney-built hospital; visited the Carlton Breast Center. I stopped by the Wetherbee planetarium and the James H. Gray Civic Center on my way to Albany State. Founder Joseph Holley was sent to school paid for by Samuel Loomis Lane, an old white man.
Fox just settled the lawsuit admitting to lying to their sheep. Trump has lied to the same sheep thousands of times. Aren’t you tired of being the sheep?
Thanks, Velvet Poole (Parks and Recreation). You found the right person for the job on McIntosh. We appreciate your help.
Save your smelly breath, squawker. I don’t need any lying, racist, hypocritical, hate monger praying to your idol Donald Trump on my account. You need to get on the side of the True God and pray for yourself.
Wow, the article by Pat Randolph really hit home. All you gun nuts who think more and more and more guns are the answer to all of our problems should take notice. Those are a lot of innocent lives lost.
Pat Riot, your repeat offense you mentioned would obviously have to be public drunkenness because you were obviously smashed when you wrote that squawk.
The AR-15 is indeed my weapon of choice. Just let any of these weak politicians try to come and take mine. They’ll leave in a body bag.
Taking America back doesn’t mean having everyone adhere to the dictates of a single individual. It means making room for all thoughts and ideologies. Being an American means having the Constitutional guarantee to be what you want to be, so long as you don’t infringe on others’ rights.
I agree, Mr. Editor. (But) the hypocrisy only goes one way. I guess it’s watching the entire Republican party put rich people first and backing a Putin-loving insurrectionist fool that makes me sick. They try to divert by accusing Democrats of putting the country second, but we all know. Signed, Yours Truly
The man trying to turn his body into a woman’s body will never be female/woman because women have ovaries and female parts. Just because you can manipulate science doesn’t mean you’re changing science.
Welcome to the real world, Fletcher. Everything costs more, although an $18 sandwich at a fast-food joint does seem a bit extreme. Heck, even the little square burgers are about one-third size now.
