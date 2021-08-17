The Herald and its news sources will not highlight the national security threat on our southern border. Biden is fully responsible for the new COVID cases, not Abbott.
SNAP gets 30% increase. Grocery stores profit. No restrictions on purchased products. Social Security gets nothing. Yet fixed-income retirement folks have to eat, too.
Squawker who complained about his church requiring masks at its two services: You’re blessed to even have in-person services. Many churches have closed their doors due to COVID. Your church leadership is doing its due diligence to protect all who come. If you hate masks, you really won’t like a ventilator or intubation.
Welcome back to school, students. May God protect you from the virus and from administrators who don't take the virus seriously enough.
The squawk regarding Mike Lindell's supporter saying CNN isn't doing enough fact-checking has a typo. The guy said CNN was doing "too much fact-checking."
Wait a minute ... I just realized Aug. 13 was Friday. I guess our new/old president has settled back into his office in the White House after QAnon decreed he'd be back on that date. Wow, talk about gullible, misguided people.
Carlton Fletcher, you hit a home run in this past Sunday's paper. I've been trying to be kinder to people with little things like waving to my neighbors as I pass their homes.
While sheep of both flavors trade back and forth on who to blame for Afghanistan -- it was the policies of the former administration ... it was this administration -- people are dying. That should be the concern, not this mindless, ridiculous, meaningless partisan political bull.
I wonder if Cuomo will take advantage of the eviction moratorium and stay in the New York governor's mansion.
Boy, Demetrius Young, you certainly are doing everything you can to follow in the footsteps of your mother. And, no, that was not a compliment.
As Operation Enduring Freedom ends, folks should know the outstanding job that the Marines and civilians at MCLB-Albany did, supporting the Marines in Afghanistan. Ooo-rah.
Squawker with all the screwdrivers, hammers and knifes: When you pick your weapon for a drive-by, which one do you pick? After all "guns don't kill people, people kill people." That's like saying that if we took away people's cars, we'd still have all those traffic deaths. Does that sound stupid? Well, so does "guns don't kill people, people kill people."
Here's hoping some people who care about our community -- black, white, other, Democrat, Republican -- qualify to run for the three city commission seats. It's time we started taking these local elections more seriously.
The mantra of Demetrius Young: Put away the bottle ... but pass that joint.
I was set to label the politically (in)correct obesity squawker an SMR spewing propaganda. Then I did some research and found that old age, pre-existing conditions and obesity are the main drivers of COVID-related deaths. Obesity is the one we can control. Everyone, do what you can to defeat this virus. Think of the alternative. Signed, Yours Truly
