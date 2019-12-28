We ban and prosecute fraternities for initiations that injure folks. Then we allow our law enforcement to Tase and pepper spray trainees. Something isn't right there. Both groups' participants are voluntary.
The House is the "cup," the Senate is the "saucer." When the cup boils over into the saucer, it cools. It may, or not, then be consumed. The Republican House impeached Clinton. The Democratic House impeached Trump. Tit-for-tat. Now they can return to their usual "business:" greedily exploiting we-the-people as they were not elected to do.
Why is Pelosi holding onto the impeachment articles instead of passing them over to the Senate? Answer: She knows the Democrats don’t have a case for impeachment. She also knows that it will make her look like an idiot when it goes to trial in the Senate.
Not only have we come to the end of another year, we've come to the end of another decade. Good or bad, the 2010s are about to be history. Are we ready for the new Roaring '20s?
Roger Marietta is no different than anyone else. If it's determined he committed a crime, he should have to pay for it.
Melania Trump does not show her dislike of her husband using her son in a joke at his political rally. Previously the White House, using Melania's name (because we all know Melania doesn't care, do you), tweeted that a minor child should be kept out of politics. Well, the White House lies again, showing it doesn't practice what it wants to preach.
I can't wait to see what Bo Dorough will do when he gets in office. I think he has a chance to be one of the best mayors we've had in quite some time, but one question will always trump everything he does: Can he convince three other commissioners to vote for his pet projects? We'll see.
Here's a novel idea: Let's go into the new year with no preconceived notions of how any of our local politicians will do and how well they will serve our community. Let's go to the meetings, watch them and then decide. This should be the year of participatory government.
Embezzlement in Municipal Court? Hmmm ... wonder how high up this will go in that court system. Maybe it's time for an overhaul.
I see a little more done on the radio studio in Pretoria Fields each week. Still waiting to hear when the station will go on the air and what kind of music we can expect. Come on, Queen Bee!
The Democrats thought they had a big gift card for 23-ounce juicy steaks for their Christmas present, but all they got was a years supply of dried-up nothing burgers.
Republicans always rewrite the rules, so they are not accountable to anyone. Thursday Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, met with the accused criminal, Benedict Donald to tell him he will be acquitted before the Senate trial starts. No witnesses called and no Senate hearing by the rules held. Now Russia can keep hacking and Trump can keep attacking.
As we head into a new year, let's make it the Year of Donald. We'll send our greatest president ever back to the White House for at least four more years, and he can show the rest of the world why he deserves to rule.