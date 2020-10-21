squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yours Truly and That Masked Man: We deplorables would like to hear your take on the Hunter/Joe Biden scandal, which the mainstream media has ignored. Please do not start your report with “Come on, man.”
Trump is calling for the arrest of his political opponent. For what? For being his political opponent, of course. That’s what tinhorn dictators do. I don’t care what your politics are, if you love democracy, you don’t vote for people like that. You just don’t. That Masked Man
Wow, it’s better to remain silent and be thought a moron, than to support a pathological liar, hoax promoter, racist like Trump and be proven that you both are.
Squawker, if you love the Braves, you are ‘looking for love in all the wrong places” (Johnny Lee). Try “Stand by Me” (Mickey Gilley). More appropriate.
We have two Democratic governors that are so smart that they will decide if the virus vaccine is good before they allow it be used in their state. They are about as smart as a box of rocks, almost. I am blessed that I don’t live in either of those states.
American deaths in Vietnam: Eisenhower — 25. American deaths in Vietnam: Johnson — 48,658.
It seems strange to me that if you order your auto decals by mail, you have to pay $1 per decal. I ordered three, and it did not take but 50 cents to mail all three of them. What happened to the other money?
More columns by Will Thault, please. This man gets it.
How many and why are our commissioners monitoring the early voting polls? We just want to know. Thank you, Mr. McCoy, for all that you do.
The liberal press wants Republicans to believe Biden is leading. I remember this happened in 2016 when the liberals said Hillary was going to win. Don’t listen, and get out and vote. President Trump will win.
For four years, the Democrats cried about Russian election interference, but strangely they are dead silent about Facebook and Twitter interfering in this year’s election.
Albany used to be a very clean town. I remember Billy McAfee opening his dirt road to the blue hole with only one request: Clean up after yourself. We always took out every can and bottle we could find. His kindness was respected by 15- and 16-year-olds after enjoying a cool day in that cold water. Forty years later, Billy’s lesson rings true for all of us. Teach the kids to appreciate and protect what people like Billy shared with us all.
Not only do I disagree with every position that Joe Biden has ever taken, now even Joe Biden disagrees with every position that he has ever taken.
When Twitter and Facebook shut down a subject for discussion when there is documented basis, that’s like China’s censorship.
It is hilarious watching how furious SMRs get at myself, Yours Truly, and That Masked Man. The absence of originality in their attempted “insults” demonstrates their lack of intelligence, education and upbringing. The only reason you are not totally embarrassing your friends and family is due to the anonymity of the Squawkbox. Like I’ve said before, this is not your Squawkbox anymore. Deal with it. Signed, Yours Truly
