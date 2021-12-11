squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, given the comments of a couple of your team’s leading buffoons, Matt Gaetz of Florida and the former White House advisor Steve Bannon, about Trump-worshiping shock troops taking over positions of government, you still think Fletcher “went too far” in calling Trump’s goons storm troopers?
To the person who thinks unvaccinated people are ignorant: Some people just don’t do what the government says, they make their own decisions, live or die.
Shame on dishonest customers. A customer brings a pizza back to the store claiming a topping was missing but would not allow the manager to look at it to confirm the topping was missing. Just someone looking at getting a free pizza when there was nothing wrong with the pizza she brought in.
I loved Tom Seegmueller’s story and pictures about the orange groves in south Georgia. And people say the climate isn’t changing. Don’t stop believin’, baby.
They say stealing something isn’t worth taking a human life over. How about it isn’t worth your life to steal from others? This theft is getting out of hand.
We complain about people who have no pride, taking everything that anyone will give them, even when they are not in need. That, friends, is the very definition of “no pride.” These cretins have been taught to take, take, take from the time they were old enough to hold out their hands.
People, if the millage doesn’t go up — no increase in tax rate — but your land/house increases in value due to a revaluation, you will get a tax increase. Think about it.
Common sense has emerged among Senate Finance members as Democrats and Republicans alike soundly rejected Biden’s Russian nominee Saule Omarova for Banking Czar. Her “but at least we all suffered equally” quote when comparing childhood in the USSR to America is hilarious. Send her home. The Patriot
What in the world is going on with the online edition of the paper? It keeps telling me the webpage is unavailable. When I ask it to retry, the page comes up for a few minutes and then tells me it is unavailable again or kicks completely out of the browser. I finally gave up on today’s edition.
I see the local TV station are collecting food for the Humane Society of Albany. Much better to give food for the animals than to the Feeding the Valley crowd with their million-dollar salaries to their “leaders.”
I agree with the squawker questioning the judgment of the Herald for publishing a racist Letter to the Editor from someone out of state. He probably sent his racist drivel to every newspaper in the South.
Why would you want to build the tennis courts right in front of some of the worst drug streets in Albany? Known facts.
He lost to Ossoff, and now he is going to beat Abrams? Give me a break.
Republicans say they believe in “individual freedoms,” but they believe that women don’t have the right to get an abortion?
Thanks to California’s woke laws, violent crime has now spread into Beverly Hills and the Hollywood elites are starting to freak out. Welcome to liberal paradise. You asked for it, you are getting it.
