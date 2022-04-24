squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If 102.1 can call itself a rock station, then I’m a rock star. And I can’t sing or play an instrument.
If the Albany City Commission can deny a businessman a legitimate zoning change because one person complained about “light pollution,” surely this neighborhood’s concerns over a 40-child day care should be considered a detriment to the safety and integrity of their neighborhood.
Amen, Fletcher. I may not have met or encountered as many city workers as you have, but I’ve definitely run into some rude ones. They seem to forget that we are the ones paying their salaries. Unprofessionalism abounds.
Congratulations, Carlton, you deserve it.
Nice story on the Deerfield-Windsor students and teachers involved in their musical. We as a community need to appreciate these programs more. I’m looking forward to seeing these two in “Beauty and the Beast.”
Squawker, we like to call them our conservative views, beliefs and rules of life. One man’s ways are another man’s propaganda. Welcome to America. The Patriot
So on the “advice” of an SMR, I watched the “Pretty Polly” video. I watched and listened all the way to the end. All I experienced were two talented singers backed by an equally talented band, especially the violinist. When Patty Loveless held that note, I found myself tapping my feet. Sorry to disappoint you SMR, but I enjoyed that song. Signed, Yours Truly
Have you noticed Trumpsters call Biden and other Democrats liars or criminals but never offer any facts. Just lies like their cult leader.
I don’t expect Morgan Wright will be a bitter old man, sitting around writing hateful squawks. He will probably be doing good things for others.
We need more stories on local artists like the one on Evan Barber. Great job.
So Albany voters get rid of the best city commissioner, B.J. Fletcher, and replace her with someone named “Dip” who wants to take care of “his people.” It’s a sign of the End Times.
Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.
Pat-riot, most of us know you are lying so cut the “I research my ideas” jazz. You could not drive from Pine to Gillionville without getting lost, much less drive someone crazy with your falsehoods. I will write my squawks when I want, how I want, and on what I want. The Herald will or will not publish them as they see fit, as they have with yours.
Here’s what to do when you see a snake: First off, don’t try to kiss it to turn it into a prince. That’s frogs.
Mayor Bo Dorough should be ashamed for lying about the speed traps and revenue generation. Bo, you know money can be shifted around the budget if less money is required to fund the APD. Don’t pee on our legs and tell us it’s raining.
The state legislature went after Sanford Bishop on marching orders from the Trump crowd, but I don’t see Bishop losing to any of the Republicans piled up in the clown car to challenge him.
Morgan Wright, you wrote a beautiful essay. But you have a lot to learn about the nature of the bums that prey on the sympathy of nice young people like yourself.
