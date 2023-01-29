squawkbox@albanyherald.com
So proud Coach Gray tried to extend an olive branch to a young white athlete to play football at ASU. The administration at ASU can learn a lot from Coach Gray.
One of life’s realities: You’re only needed so long as you can provide some kind of benefit. Then people move on and you’re forgotten. Surely you knew that, Fletcher.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning as doomsday clock moves closest ever to midnight prompting World Health Organization to urge countries to stockpile medicines for “nuclear emergencies.”
Thanks to The Albany Herald for the book review in Wednesday’s paper. Would like to read more about books and gardening.
Extensive scientific studies have shown eating 10 Jimmy’s is safe, but consuming a dozen may me detrimental to your health.
Wish people would quit doing incredibly stupid things and apologizing. It’s too late for sorry after the deed is done. Take your licks and move on.
No big loss, Fletcher. Luke Bryan has forgotten all of his south Georgia roots. ironically, he sings about them in his songs trying to sound country. He’s no more country than a philharmonic orchestra ... just much less talented.
You know, Trump said if you eat a dozen Jimmy’s Hotdogs that will cure COVID.
Calling Luke Bryan a “superstar” reminds me of that joke about the piccolo player. He’s sang the same song over and over with different words for a long time now. The fact that his tone-deaf fans buy his music is a testament to their taste ... or lack thereof.
Republicans are promising a crack in every pot. That Vaccinated Man
If we listened to the way-too-long weather reports on TV, we’d be ducking and hiding every time some clouds moved into the area. We know you need to increase ratings, but scaring people about “threatening weather” on such a regular basis is like the boy who cried wolf.
The Atlanta DA has completed her investigation, Trump better call Ken. One call, that’s all.
Welcome to the new Phoebe CEO. I for one am glad to have a young person here who wants to be here. I think you’re going to find that you’re part of a terrific organization. May your stay here be pleasant and long.
It was raining Wednesday morning. Drivers didn’t have their headlights on. I guess they were doing what the police do: drive in the rain without using their headlights. This traffic law must have been taken off the books.
Another Trumpster accusing Pelosi of a crime. No proof. Just slander. Keyboard coward.
Larry Price is a good man. The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is just one of the many things he does for the community and the church. We need more committed men (and women) like him.
Those six thugs that were arrested for terroristic violence in Atlanta last weekend look like something that crawled out of the sewer.
Hear that? No, what you’re (not) hearing is the outrage from Republicans over the classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home. No claims of treason, no calls for investigation, just ... silence. The reactions to the documents found at Biden’s home proves how hypocritical, dishonest and sleazy SMRs actually are. Signed, Yours Truly
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
