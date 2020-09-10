Are you asking for Biden’s coronavirus plan because of Trump‘s epic failure? Trump is the current occupant of the Oval Office. “Wouldn't it be better if he told us" 6 months into the pandemic and 190,000 deaths later what his plan is now?
Who is Marc Thiessen to criticize Kamala Harris or anyone who says they don't believe Trump? Thiessen suggests because he is president, we should all just believe him. Are you kidding? The man's tenure as president has been nothing but one proven lie after another. I wouldn't believe him if he told me the sun was shining. Go back to Canada.
If you truly “love this great nation,” how can you continue to support someone who undermines democracy? Trump tells his followers to commit voter fraud. He holds super-spreader rallies when 190,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. He wishes a happy Labor Day when millions are unemployed. And he cozies up to a dictator who has a bounty on our troops. Instead of making America great again, he has made it a global laughingstock.
If you're for socialism, much higher taxes, are OK with abortion (Babies Lives Matter), and want to be ruled by an iron fist, then vote Democrat.
No one can figure out what "The Masked Man" has been squawking about -- just like no one can recognize the man behind the mask. If you want to Squawk against Trump, be specific about what problems he has created. Repeating vague postings means you don’t know what you are talking about.
These Albany Democrats are very good liars. It seems they hear news that hasn’t made the news yet, now how is that? I will tell you, they are very good liars. Do you know how to tell if a Democrat is lying? Their mouth is moving.
There is one good thing about the Trump presidency. It is going to drive a lot of Democrats crazy.
My weekend starts at midnight Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday. I am retired and enjoying it.
I had rather be an SMR loser and sucker and vote for Trump again than to be a socialist and communist like the Lone Ranger and his sidekick Tonto (YT) and vote for Biden. Both of them think that they are so smart and God's gift ... for what, I don't know.
Birds of a feather flock together. How can you Christians support this narcissistic, lying president who is a good friend to the likes of Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jerry Falwell Jr., who liked to watch their wives having sex with other men. My God says don't judge and forgive but don't follow.
Donald Trump says he will save the suburbs from low-income housing. With Trump's high jobless rate, high COVID illness and death rates, suburbia may need low-income housing.
In 1944, 18-year-olds stormed the beaches of Normandy. Today, 18-year-olds need a safe place to hide because someone hurt their feelings. What is the world coming to?
The Georgia Secretary of State has identified a thousand people who each voted twice during the summer primary and runoffs across one hundred counties in the state of Georgia. I guess those Trump voters were practicing for the November election. It will be a rigged election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.