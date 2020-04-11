Reading the front page article on Thursday, which included the violation of the 10 people rule, my question is where were the funeral home personnel? They know the rules. Why didn't they make sure the people were safe? How many other people will be sickened and possibly die now because of ignoring and violating the rules? If you have seen how sick the people are who get this you would take no chances at all.
Areas need to be told to the public. Similarities need to be told if any exist. If there are hot spots in the community, it’s our right to know.
Looks like Bernie, his family and friends made as much money as they want off of their supporters for now. His supposed excuse of "Somebody would profit, why shouldn't it be us?" just doesn't seem to fit with ethics.
Wash your hands and say your prayers 'cause Jesus and germs are everywhere.
I saw on the news that black men feel they are being profiled if they wear masks into a store. I am an older white woman, and when I wear a mask into the store I've been going to for years I also feel I'm treated differently. The workers that used to to talk to me now ignore me or treat me rudely. We were told to wear masks, and I have an underlying condition. They seem to think that my wearing a mask is saying they are contaminated or diseased.
Glad to see Georgia Governor Kemp has taken his press conferences outside and he and his team are now practicing social distancing. Better example than the inside press conferences with everyone standing only inches apart. Thumbs up!
New York is in the state it is in because of poor leadership. DeBlasio, the mayor of New York, and Gov. Cuomo were not prepared. They told everybody not to worry that it was safe to ride the subways, etc., and look at what has happened. They blame Trump despite their own incompetence.
Trump's worshipers have certainly learned from their god: Any time someone criticizes him, they first say "Well, what about ..." to deflect, then they blame someone else. Right out of the Trump playbook.
To all people complaining about the way the coronavirus is being handled, please shut up. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem, and right now your criticism is unnecessary. Thank you to everyone who is making a positive difference.
Before you new gun owners learn the hard way, a high-powered rifle with full metal jacket ammo will shoot thru several houses and people you never intended to shoot. Urban and suburban areas are better served by the use of a shotgun, which really doesn't have the spread that books and TV claim.
Man? I'm a love machine. From outer space even. I don't do curfews and lockdowns.
The next phase of Trump's plan to help the economy will be where he opens up Obamacare for all the SMRs that don't have health insurance and forces them to sign up for it. MAGA.
I just read "Yours Truly" has signed on to star in an imaginative remake of a popular 1960s Don Knots movie titled "The incredible Mr. Limp."
Day 10, and I'm already tired of babysitting my mother's grandkids.
