Squawker, Jim Quinn’s father uses his public forum of ink by the barrel to unfairly push his son while ignoring other candidates. I have nothing against either of them, but a person whose election is “bought” sends up serious warning signals. Sounds like you must be a relative as well.
Pastor Harris doesn’t believe in inherited original sin at birth. If that is the case, there is no reason to be born again, since we are born without sin. That is a false teaching.
The difference between death and taxes is death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.
Democrats want to keep the Senate trial going as long as possible to look for evidence and especially to keep TV time. If they repeat their message over and over and the news media continues doing the same, they will convince some voters to change their minds.
I know we have a lot of followers in this area who think everything Trump does is perfect because they’ve been told to believe that, but the people who advocate for violence on Trump’s behalf are sick individuals and are very dangerous.
Loved the squawker’s comment about Willie Adams’ article, wondering if Willie heard voices in his head about illegal gambling and getting arrested. Major LOL, so funny.
Yes, Mr. Fletcher, there are some good people still out there in this world. We’ve become so cynical — and watch so much “if it leads it bleeds” newscasts — that we sometimes forget about the “other” folks.
Elizabeth Warren doesn’t understand how people could vote for “someone who lies to them.” I guess she should not be expecting too many votes.
Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff are not giving the full facts about the Ukraine aid. They only point out the negatives and untruths. They omit the real facts. In the end Trump sent them tank-destroying equipment; all Obama sent were some blankets and a few flyswatters in comparison.
I’ve been listening out for the Queen Bee start-up for the last few days and I finally started hearing music over the weekend online. If that’s an example of the kind of music we can expect, I cannot wait for the station to go on the air. I heard more different songs listening for a few hours than I hear on Rock 103 in a month.
House Bill 550 would remove the threat of jail time for the possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana and instead impose a fine of $300. The bill removes the requirement to fingerprint individuals for misdemeanor marijuana charges. Send a message in support of House Bill 550 at NORML.org’s weekly legislative roundup.
The new seltzer drinks at Pretoria Fields are the bomb! (The blackberry is amazing.) It’s another innovative product by a group that understands you don’t just sit around doing nothing. I can’t wait to use their CBD oil and hemp products.
Fletcher, when you’re the editor of the region’s largest newspaper, do you have the right to talk derisively about the “news media” that you’re a part of? I’ll hit you where it hurts: You’re starting to sound like Michael Reagan. (I know, that was below the belt, but you have to take the good with the bad, big boy.)
