A tip of my sledge hammer to the gourd for you rude people who park your grocery carts on one side of the aisle and spend 20 minutes reading labels on the other, effectively preventing anyone from getting by. As Biden might say, “C’mon man, it ain’t rocket surgery.” Park on the same side you’re shopping on unless you briefly step over to get what you already know you want. Common sense and courtesy.
Voters amaze me. While we pay the highest property taxes in the state in Dougherty, our citizens vote to exempt more property tax for charities if that property is to be financed by a charity and sold to individuals using no-interest loans. Nonprofits are killing us in this county
The squawker wants to run the election by crowd size. Well, the inaugural of Trump’s, contrary to his belief, was not all that big, so maybe he shouldn’t have been president in the first place.
David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lied about stock sales and COVID. Now they demand Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resign because he’s not helping them cheat to win their elections. They don’t have enough dignity to be senators. They need to resign and remove their names from the ballot for January’s run-off.
I was feeling down today until I found out that Michelle Obama disapproves of me. Let me assure you, ‘Chelle, that you made my day. I have never wanted, desired, or solicited your approval. You are one of the biggest hypocrites in the world, and your dislike for me and my kind is totally reciprocated.
To all you Christians out there calling for prayer for Trump because you feel this is what God would want, how can you presume to know what God wants? Maybe God wants Biden and for kindness and peace to become the norm. I don’t think He wants “boots on the ground,” but then I don’t presume to know what HE wants. I don’t believe in all the fraud and conspiracy theories, and I accept our new president.
Don’t worry about Trump leaving the White House. He goes golfing almost every day. When he leaves, just lock the door.
Here we go again. Albany spending money for a consultant to tell them where to put a tennis court. Can they do anything without having to hire a consultant to tell them what to do? They need to spend that money on replacing street lights that are out and fixing torn-up streets.
Over 665,000 people die from heart disease in the U.S. every year. 230,000 from COVID is a small number, considering over 10,000,000 people have been infected. No Mask.
Looks like we have an honest and competent Republican Georgia Secretary of State. Not a surprise that Fluffler and Perdoodoo both want to fire him immediately, being much afraid that honesty is contagious.
There is an important agenda that will help save our American republic. We have to start looking beyond the election because no matter who wins, what we do now will mean a great deal to the future freedom of our country. Support our local police. The enemies of freedom are working to change our local police into a national police that would be internationally controlled by the United Nations.
