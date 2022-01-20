squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A surplus is good news, but without copious grants things would be much different. Good long-term fiscal management beats living on grants every time.
Seems there’s a lot of young male drivers near Whispering Pines, Westgate and Meredith Drive who either don’t know the speed limit or don’t care what the speed limit is ... or both. Add to that the lack of understanding the limits of their vehicle, and you often get wrapped around a tree, or worse, another vehicle.
Politicians say we can’t afford this and we can’t afford that. I have an idea. Roll back some of those tax cuts millionaires and billionaires have been getting for years. They’ll still thrive, and we could then afford a lot of things. That Vaccinated Man
Carlton, very much agree on your TV story, although I have never shared your enthusiasm for the so-called “Boss” or “Seinfeld,” both highly overrated. “Jeopardy!” and “Oak Island” need a lot of work. My wife said that if they ever remake the old Westerns that I am sure to get a part as I already know all of the lines.
Has losing the national championship forced Nick Saban into a losing political mindset? Winners out-influence losers, Nick.
Surplus on Wednesday, broke on Friday, aching to spend it, a budget the equivalent of a Flint River spillage: pay raises and payoffs, incentives and inducements, a KapaWantaDo 501(c)(3) and kadoodles more, grants and giveaways, hams like dog treats to get people to act, and homeless just a mention, for required moral measure.
Why are we so reliant on speed tables? Whatever happened to staging a police cruiser near the problem areas? Yes, we’re low on help, but if you keep the speeders guessing where the law will pop up next, it may just put the fear of getting caught in their minds. Raise the cost of the fines; if they can’t pay, make ‘em pick up trash for a month or two.
I have basic cable and Netflix, can’t afford the others. I agree, there’s few shows worth watching. I also used to love “Jeopardy!” but the latest contestant that keeps winning is as boring as can be. I’ve quit watching. I have found some shows on Netflix, but people have different tastes so I won’t name them. I guess we’ll just muddle through.
Sounds like Mr. Letts is a police apologist.
People want change? Well, the facts are slavery ended in 1865, which is 157 years ago. Stop harping about slavery, move on from the past as that is just what it is, The Past, and make a new future and make a change. Change does not come until you make it.
What would happen if the electric self-driving car had a police car behind it trying to get it to stop, what about the new self-driving truck? Would they stop or are they free from the law? Just a question, what do you think?
Squawkers, the best way to get rid of an irritating individual is to ignore them. Eventually they will go somewhere else to have their ego stroked.
Martin Luther King would be horrified to see all of his work for education and jobs being ignored for government slavery that so many of the African American community embrace.
