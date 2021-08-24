squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Not such a novel thought but, “If you don’t trust doctors and science to keep you from getting sick, why then are you clogging up hospitals trusting them to cure you?”
OK, Squawkers, FDA golden for Pfizer Vaccine given today. Time to push your naysayer friends, hesitant relatives, bird hunting partners and and every other (person) to get your shots. Come Thanksgiving, I’m not listening to any more whining from you anti-vax libs, Democrats or wingnuts in Albany’s oyster bars. Get vaccinated or stay out.
Joe Biden has been in the white house eight months now and already has caused two humanitarian crises: the southern border and Afghanistan.
A candidate running to be governor of Texas said his wife was pulled over for a DWI. He is now calling for the deputy to be fired. Weren’t they just doing their job? Look at how the tables have turned. I say this is a wake-up call.
My question is why is anyone surprised at T Gamble’s unfortunate comment in his latest column? He’s just being who he is ... a Trumpster to the core.
Yours Truly is obviously delusional and The Albany Herald should not print his prevaricated squawks.
The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine on Monday for those 16 years old and above. Now what excuse do the unvaccinated have?
President Biden needs to tell the enemy in gowns around the airport that we will take as much time as needed to get all our Americans out. If they aren’t happy, tough. Let’s move our military in if they try to stop us. We want out, and we will get out but only after we are sure we have all Americans who want out. The president needs to show some guts.
It seems that our two Senators are voting for the wrong things for the right reasons or the right things for the wrong reason.
I certainly think when state leaders redraw the border lines of the districts of state representatives, they would include the pocket of Doublegate into the District 151 of Rep. Greene. Currently, Districts 153 and 154 are poorly represented in our state House. Rep. Greene does a great job and would represent that area well.
This is not a complaint but a question: Is scouting here a real deal or a social club like it was where I came here from?
The recorded voice at the Herald said my subscription would be extended since we didn’t get a paper that morning. I think I’m now good thru the year 2525.
If mamas and daddies in Lee County would get vaccinated, the schools would not have closed.
After the hydroxychloroquine fiasco, who would think people would fall for more snake oil? Seventy percent of recent calls to Mississippi poison control centers are from people who took ivermectin, a livestock dewormer, to prevent COVID. They will risk this but won’t take a vaccine? Fox News talking heads are not doctors. Wise up.
To the woman in the parking lot of the Lee County Publix with the bumper sticker that reads, “I’m a good Republican working hard so you won’t have to:” Please Google the Welfare Reform Act of 1996, which was signed into law by a Democratic president. You might learn something. That Vaccinated Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.