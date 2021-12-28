squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Department of Justice awarded Fort Valley State $2 million of taxpayers’ money for some program called STOP violence? Department of Justice also gave United Way of Southwest Georgia another $1 million for the same program. United Way CEO makes a million a year, so our tax money goes straight to his salary. And I hope Fort Valley State will have to account for that $2 million.
It sounds like our district attorney is “washing his hands” of the Municipal Court case. There must be more to this story than meets the eye. Please stay on it, Albany Herald. We need the truth.
Democrats have been ignoring the rise of crime in their big cities, but now that the criminals have started hitting more affluent and tourist areas, maybe something will be done. Lots of people have already moved to safer areas in red states.
I think the consensus is, Doug Porter, that the people of Albany and southwest Georgia want to keep reading your writings no matter where you live. God bless you with your move; we’re going to miss you.
Thank you so much, Donna Anderson, for your touching Christmas story. You brought a tear to my eye as I remembered Christmases of long ago. And I really loved the picture of your favorite toy!
If you want to see something screwed up, just let the government get involved. I should know, I worked for the government for 30 years. The higher-ups made all the decisions and rules about how things should operate. They never asked the people who were actually doing the work about how to make things better. Typical government.
Say what you want about B.J. Fletcher, she has remained loyal to this city before, during and now after her eight years of service. I get a feeling more people will realize this once the new year hits and new commission goes to work.
Biden was supposed to be the savior of the country from President Trump; instead, he is the destroyer of the country. He knew not what to do or when to do it.
I wonder why it’s taken so long to bring this case of theft in Municipal Court to some kind of action. Could it be that officials in the court are trying to protect someone? Release the names and the charges against them.
Our “religious freedom” here in the USA has been constantly challenged physically and legally these last few years. Liberals seek a Quebec way of life where discrimination against people of faith and their beliefs is not only legal but encouraged by their federal law. Against your employment, education for your children and especially in politics. Fight back. Keep your faith strong. The Patriot
Wherever and whenever I drive through Albany, I hit manhole covers that are actually worse than potholes. I cannot afford alignments on my fixed income.
The city of Atlanta initially said they’d just pay the fines rather than fix their sewer system. Turns out that wasn’t a choice, and they did what they should have done in the first place after wasting a lot of money. To pi — away taxpayer money for another handout to people who pay no taxes should be cause for criminal action to be taken.
