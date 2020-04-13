Thank you for the article on the COVID-19 survivor in Sunday's paper. What an inspirational story.
I remember elementary school. We brought 10 cents with us and got a container of milk and two stick pretzels. No cash, no food. We all brought our lunch. Remember lunch boxes? Or you went home for lunch if you lived close enough. When and why did the schools become feeding stations? Was it the result of some just plain sorry parents?
Squawk to husky dog walker: Thank you for placing my paper at my back steps. This 90-year-old handicapped lady appreciates it.
Columnist Danny Tyree is right: networks should bring back Westerns. But who is “East Clintwood?"
Scott Steiner has proven himself in the current crisis. I think we have the right guy running Phoebe.
SMR, I guess you didn't hear. The movie I was supposed to be in was canceled. Unfortunately, they didn't tell me until I got to the studio. As I was leaving, I saw you and more SMRS than I've ever seen in one place. Turns out you were all invited to audition for a different remake ... "Dumb and Dumber." Signed, Yours Truly
Dang, Carlton. A mostly positive four-part series on Scott Steiner and the final paragraph talks about him thinking of cutting positions. That’s gonna boost morale.
I agree with a previous squawker: The Herald should drop Cal Thomas. This week he listed Biden’s mistakes, untruths and gaffes. He concluded that Biden is “clearly unfit to be his party’s nominee, much less POTUS.” All of this is and has been true of Trump. I guess I should not be surprised. Thomas thought interviewing Dan Quayle was a good idea a few weeks ago.
I find it hilarious -- and sad -- that these Trump worshipers talk about Democrats lying. Their god is the King of Lies. Professional fact-finders have a tough time trying to keep up with him.
Will drive-in movie theaters make a comeback with social distancing? Something to consider?
We must win both houses in November if we are to get any work completed. The Democrats aren't interested in doing anything other than getting rid of the president. I hate to think of my tax money paying for their salaries for nothing. But that's been the way since January 2017. We must put an end to this inactivity.
It is a joke to say New York Gov. Cuomo was not prepared. Thank God he ignored Trump's "like a miracle it will disappear" and "it's a Democratic hoax" and instead took action to save New Yorkers' lives.
I've been told that someone from a nearby small town came to a "party" in Albany and returned to spread the virus. Shame on Albany residents who had the party.
Where are all these commie left-wing nut jobs posting from? They sure don't live in South Georgia. They must be the crabby old guys that get confused when they see a hick like me, mixed kids and black wife in public, and yes we vote for Trump you crybaby backwards Democrats.
When asked why he carried a gun, his answer was: Because a cop would be too heavy.
"Eye in the Sky"... Pelosi's, Schiff's, Nadler's national anthem, especially when dealing with the American blue-collar working class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.