Albany would be better served to have someone with a financial and/or business background to oversee the potential millions of dollars funding through CARES instead of Demetrius Young, who has neither background. Makes you wonder what the mayor was thinking when he selected Young.
I understand that, given the current restrictions, it is impossible for reporters to go out and cover the news as they have in the past. But it comforts me that our local newspaper has reporters that still bring us important and well-written news.
As an 18-year-old Marine in Southeast Asia voting in his first election, we knew Nixon was a friend of the Marine Corps. The question for Yours Truly is whether Biden is a friend of the Corps?
President Trump occupying the White House is driving the south Georgia Democrats crazy. Just think, they have four more years to go through. Hallelujah, hallelujah.
Governor Whitmer in Michigan is nothing more than a power-hungry bully. Period.
Who are the Democrats to criticize Loeffler for selling stock with knowledge of the COVID-19 virus when three Democratic Senators, including Feinstein from California, did the same thing? To no surprise, they say nothing about that. Pure group of hypocrites.
Amazing people still not wearing masks while out and about, and they still have bare shelves for Lysol spray disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
Albany leaders seem to be real excited over getting $18 million for our airport. Of course, they think this is free money, nobody had to pay it for them to get it, right? And the city Transportation director, is that the same one that got the job a few years back although he had absolutely no background in airport management? I'd rather that $18 million went to folks that have lost their jobs in the last month.
Is our mayor and Chris Cohilas taking orders from a Democratic hack like Congressman Sanford Bishop to not open up Georgia?
Carlton Fletcher is correct in his article today that Demetrius Young is not qualified to make financial decisions involving millions of dollars for this community. Financial decisions are better made by people that know about numbers, finances and protocol, like Sharon Subadan, city manager, with Derrick Brown, city finance director. Very disappointed in this choice, mayor.
In these coronavirus times, the early bird gets the bleach.
Friday I went to a local grocery store to pick up a few items of necessity. As I approached the seafood department, I saw about 12 people bunched up, elbow to elbow, with no mask or gloves for safety. I blame the store management for allowing this to happen. I immediately left the store. I hope they all got their crab legs.
There are one heck of a lot of good people in Albany who are being made to suffer because of the actions of the few. If everyone would take things seriously, they'd realize their actions affect far more people than just themselves. Remember, God helps those who help themselves.
The statewide and local COVID-19 updates have been very informative and consistent. Thank you to whomever is coordinating this effort.
