Texas is so bad — now Tesla is moving its headquarters from the great state of California to Texas — one of many — maybe the columnist is the clown.
It is fundamental. You can’t keep spending what you don’t have the means of paying. Debt ceilings were put in place for a reason.
“The moving finger having writ moves on. Not all your piety and wit can change a word of it.” — Kahlil Gibran
Imagine this: Someone who has lived their whole life on the government dole, never having to account for any bills, any rent, never paying for anything — riding that free government gravy train ... and that person becoming one of seven responsible for a $300 million budget. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Albany.
When press secretary Jen Psaki speaks, it’s like listening to someone give a book report without having read the book. She’s leaving 12/31/2021. She’ll be glad, and so will we.
“Please, thank you, excuse me, you’re welcome” ... clear a pathway through the jungle of hatred.
“America is the land of the free.” That used to mean freedom, but, sadly, too many voters believe it means free stuff.
Joe Biden said he would BBB (build back better), but he is actually BBB (building Bernie’s blueprint).
You call yourself Christians and you worship Trump? Bring back the Fake Christian Squawker.
The airwaves are so jammed with technology, there’s not a chance a loving thought can penetrate.
Too bad Facebook was only down for a day. If the outage had lasted a month, perhaps everyone would have gotten the vaccine. That Vaccinated Man
Biden gives speeches to push for his mega welfare spending bill, but he hasn’t answered any questions yet because he has no excuses for his disastrous energy policy, border policy, and Afghan defeat.
Many pale-faced rush to endanger themselves toasting in the sun or in tanning salons. Why?
If You Tube and the Vaccinated Lone Ranger would put all of their knowledge and expertise to good use, they could solve all of the world’s problems. Everybody would be millionaires; nobody would have to work, and everything anybody wanted could be provided by their lord and savior sleepy Joe Biden.
The Dems want to increase taxes on almost everything to support their tax-and-spend programs. If they would tax welfare like social security, they would have lots more money to spend.
The serpent only offered the apple — mankind took a bite.
KFC, your prices are up, your wing sizes are down. Get decent-size chicken pieces; you are not cheap
I’m a 67-year-old Marine vet who no longer needs opioids to alleviate arthritic pain. Delta 8 THC has taken away the pain and the opioid dependency .
Steve Bannon has doubled down on the threat to deconstruct our Democratic form of government. For those that will claim that is not true, he is only declaring something else and saying he is supporting sedition is simply a fantasy.
Seems President Biden is doing his best to take my rights away from me and also from his Democrats. It is starting to feel like a different country. Is this what his administration is trying to do?
