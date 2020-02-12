A lot of us buy our newspapers from the newsstands, but the last few weeks there haven't been any papers available, especially on the weekend. I thought the idea was to meet the need of the readers.
Look folks, you are going to have to realize that Albany and Dougherty County can't afford to give seniors a break on school taxes. With so many nonprofits owning land and so many living in poverty, there is no way they could raise enough funds for the schools without the seniors. Maybe you should have bought elsewhere. I was warned by former residents I met in the Navy when they heard I was moving here. That was in 1979.
Hey Carlton, Jimmy from Leesburg says, check out the first four lines of the Beatles song "Blue Jay Way." It describes the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. (Editor's note: It eerily does!)
I am at wit's end over my subscription to The Herald. I love the paper, but I don't like having to hunt for it or call to complain about it on a regular basis. It's a simple process: I pay for the paper, you deliver it.
A solipsist thinks no one but them knows anything and no one else's opinion matters. The term solipsist describes the Democratic mentality in today's America.
One would hope, but knowing Albany, it might be too much to hope for, that the inefficiencies in Municipal Court would be looked into. I believe if they are traced to their source, the fault would lie with the chief judge. He tried to throw the city and everyone else under the bus, but he's the person who's supposed to be in charge.
The Democrats are in desperate need of a unifying message to bridge the deep divide in their party. I don't think it's high taxes or open borders.
Hey, guess what, all you squawkers defending Trump or condemning him: The election ended three years ago. Arguing about the nonsense that has followed the election is infantile and futile. Surely you people have better things to do. If not, here's an idea: Get a life.
When I say "just the other day," I could be talking about something yesterday -- or 20 years ago.
I've been listening to the new radio station since it came on the air, and while I was frustrated at the "dead air" the first few days, I now think it is one of the best things going. I cancelled my Sirius Radio subscription.
It’s almost comical seeing the phony “outrage” being exhibited by SMRs when Nancy Pelosi ripped up the trove of lies known as Trumpinnochio’s SOTU speech. Somehow not one of them mentioned how the tantrum-throwing tweeter failed to shake her hand prior to the speech, or mocked a disabled reporter, or ... you get the picture. SMRs, save your righteous indignation for when you are amongst your own. Bring it out in public, and you will be called on it. Signed, Yours Truly
It is so sad to see how much Joe Biden has deteriorated mentally.
While the Democrats' heads are spinning, Trump just keeps winning.
I can't wait for November to see what the Democrats will come up with after failing to win any of the prizes like the presidency, House or Senate. When Republicans are in charge of all three, things will get done.
