Suggestions for impeachment hearing: (1) Broadcast the hearings on a “pay for view” station and give a 15-minute update on nightly news stations. Most Americans are not receptive to seeing immature adults on a national stage stroking their egos in the pretense of protecting the Constitution. (2) News commentators should not be allowed to wear “party” colors regardless of party affiliations; this creates an unconscious mindset to viewers.
County officials need to do a better job screening applicants for jobs involving maintenance. First off, they spend as much time sitting in their vehicles as they do working. Second, they drive very recklessly. Texting or drinking?
Squawker, how do you know what Jesus would do? When did you become his right hand man?
I love it when a sad Republican responds to my squawks. I just wish they would send their A team since the ones responding are so easy to defeat. The latest claims Trump voters got an immediate pay-off for their monumental win. As evidence they cited the stock market, unemployment, judges and the economy. Hmm, seems to me all that, except for judges, started when President Obama came in to clean up after the last dunce Republicans voted in. Don’t worry, we will correct your mistake in November.
Sounds to me, Fletcher, like you’re jealous of all these new, young, successful female singers.
Squawker: The real question is are you getting the best services from the county for that $10.91 a day? The “Squawkbox elves” would probably not print your reply.
I’m confused about the Senate trial. They say it is unconstitutional and a hoax, but they refuse to allow witnesses that allegedly would clear Trump of any wrongdoing. Why do they reuse to allow witnesses that would benefit Trump and the claim of the whole trial being a hoax?
Squawker: The comment about Mayor Dorough’s house being broken into was a joke. No one is disputing his victory, nor do we want him out of office. You folks need to lighten up and maybe buy a sense of humor.
That the Lee County officials continue to peddle their joke about the hospital is nothing short of pathetic. They should have just admitted defeat and gave up. They can’t fight Phoebe.
Mr. Fletcher: How dare you say anything bad about Cardi B. and Ariana Grande. They are amazing singers. Maybe you’re just too old to appreciate their talent.
Guilty by reputation. He was hacked, then he was framed. This is what I am hearing. Now he is in jail indefinitely in Lee County.
How can Prince Harry pass up $80 billion for this strange woman? If he can’t see what she is doing, he not very bright. Under her spell, I guess.
Glad to see Henry Mathis “passed the torch” to a younger man. James Pratt is much more qualified to lead future generations, and he does not have a criminal record hanging over his shoulders.
I hope the folks who were voted in by the old guard on the City Commission, including Nathan Davis, Sharon Subadan and Willie Weaver, appreciate the “second chance” they were given and start doing their jobs like they are supposed to. There’s a new mayor in town.
