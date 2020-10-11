squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You know, it really amazes me that so much mail is sent to me by the candidates that will go straight in the trash when I go in my house. So much money literally thrown away. I wish I had that much disposable income.
A child asks, “Daddy do all fairy tales start with once upon a time?” “No child,” he replied, “this year they begin with ‘If elected I’ …”
Most Georgia fans are really good folks and I congratulate them on their huge victory against the Auburn Tigers; however, there are always a few gross fans in the mix (usually not even UGA graduates). Yes, I was in my orange shirt on Monday morning after the game picking up trash that the squawker threw out of his truck window in the Walmart parking lot ... what a slob.
I don’t always agree with the president; however, how would any of us feel if we got no support and were always criticized from the day we were elected? He never had a chance to show what he could do.
After disastrous TV ratings and low merchandise sales, the NBA is doing away with the BLM propaganda. The fans have spoken.
Trump not only could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, but his supporters would be like, “Shoot me next!” ... That Masked Man
Trump wants his political enemies arrested and put in jail. He also said our biggest problems are the school system and the media. Think I heard this before ... Hitler, Mussolini, Papa Doc and Baby Doc Duvalier, Erdogan, Kim and others.
Aren’t there any Catholic democrats? Do you have to be a Democrat to hate Catholics? I am really tired of hearing from these liars and haters. I can understand the politicians, but to think that their voters are also haters, it’s hard to believe.
Trump said there had been a bunch of mail-in ballots found in a river in Wisconsin and they were all votes for him. The problem with that tale is there has never been a river described or named. Trump’s press secretary fired back at a reporter when he ask where the river was. “He didn’t say they were found in a river he said they were found in a ditch.” She was asked where that ditch was located and the questioning went to another reporter. Hmmmmm.
The super spreader in the White House just went on a ‘roid rage and stopped negotiations in Congress to get Americans financial help.
Donald Trump did not write the tax laws, and if he has no tax liability under existing laws he joins many who are similarly fortunate. Criticize the laws not the man.
I think protesting should be a crime: first and second offence, 24 hours in jail and $1,000.00 fine. Third offence plus, 30 days in jail and $10,000.00 fine. If you damage property, minimum five years in prison and restitution of all damages plus $50,000 fine.
Squawker, Rev. Al? Really? Give it a break. Squawk about something important, like welfare going up when Judge Barrett gets on the Supreme Court and rules against abortion.
Biden and the Democratic media have made Dr. Fauci the sole authority on COVID again. It is unfortunate, as I heard one of the world’s top epidemiologists disagree with some of Fauci’s ideas.
