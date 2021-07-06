Chief Persley was right: It appears most everyone who came to the downtown July 4th celebration came to have a good time. I had a blast.
I find it absolutely amazing that the Pope has fired 10 high-ranking Vatican Cardinals for stealing and embezzlement of money. But the pope and others before him turn a blind eye to the sexual abuse by Cardinals and other priests throughout the world, and have for decades.
Would be interesting to see a report on fireworks-related ER visits and fire dispatches this weekend.
I hope serious football fans read Loran Smith's Friday article. This latest Supreme Court ruling on college players' ability to make money on their NIL will diminish college football. There will not be an equal distribution of money for players. When the University of Georgia becomes "the next SMU" you will have to become familiar with soccer.
If Donald Trump was still president, that girl who is disrespecting the flag would have been shipped home by now and put in a jail somewhere. Guantanamo is the perfect spot for her.
“In a free society, the government has the responsibility of protecting us from others, but not from ourselves.” -- Walter Williams
Like the Queen of England, sleepy Joe and Kamala Harris are mere figureheads. Susan Rice, Obama and the military are quietly calling the shots. When Pelosi has Biden and Harris declared incompetent and unfit to serve, guess who constitutionally becomes POTUS … crazy Nancy.
To the person complaining about Tom Seegmueller writing "negative stories" about Lee County: I guess you'd rather he and The Herald ignore anything negative like the local TV stations to protect their buddies (i.e. crooked politicians) and the things they do.
Simply disgusting watching this selfish U.S. track team member turn her back on the Stars and Stripes during the National Anthem. If you don't like it here, then let me get you a first-class, one-way ticket to Beijing. They'll love ya.
Ms. Dyer: More good pictures on the Herald's website and in the paper over the weekend. Maybe you should consider a change in careers?
Losing the Pretoria Fields radio station was just the first in a series of issues that will plague that "collective" in the coming days. When your ego is way larger than your talent, you're in trouble.
Socialist say I should stop confusing socialism with communism. I say they should stop confusing my money with their money.
That's so you, Fletcher: Try to hide behind the Constitution when it's clear we have a moral obligation to ship this disrespectful young athlete to some other country. The Constitution didn't really mean all people have the right to life, liberty and pursuit ... just the white people, who are entitled ... and always right.
I gave the new Q-102 station a chance, listened to it several times during the last couple of days, but when I started overdosing on Madonna and had to endure Paula Abdul .... no thanks.
Fair-weather Braves fan: It's early in the season yet. Why not give them a chance to overcome the loss of some key players before you whine?
