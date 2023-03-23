Thank you to the Georgia Senate for including pay raises for the State Patrol, GBI, Capitol Police and Department of Natural Resources officers in the budget. Retention of these overworked men and women is vital for our well-being and quality of life.
Candidate-DeStupid is trying (and not succeeding) to demonstrate an understanding of American foreign policy. Our allies have barely recovered from their fear of an idiot at the helm of the American Ship of State.
Lee County needs to move on and forget the hospital. It is a waste of money. I hope the CON will never be approved. Seems like certain people may be getting a kickback payoff to build something that is not needed.
Somewhere I read that no one is above the law. Justice must speak LOUDLY!
Yes, there is a two-tiered justice system. It has been on full display for the past six years. Trump and Trupmsters have benefited from it and are now appalled that one would question their, as they see it, God-given right to that privilege. What a country! You can say justice is blind and equal, but the facts say different.
My funeral song: “Free Bird” by Skynyrd.
What did the garden dirt say to the spring shower? “You had better cut that out or my name will be mud.”
Billy Mathis needs to quit trying to sell the people of Lee County on this hospital business and get on with making the improvements that have made the county an oasis in a desert of poverty and freeloading. Our neighbor to the north has people who earn their living; their economy is not based on government handouts. Take note, Dougherty County.
Biden and family have accepted millions of dollars from Communist China. That’s treason.
I want my “funeral song” to be Judy Collins’ version of “Amazing Grace.”
To the lying Barney Frank SMR: What Barney Frank actually said was, in 2018 when trump weakened Dodd/Frank, if he was still in Congress, he would have opposed the bill. I know you’re an SMR so lying is all you can do, but check who you’re talking to. When lying SMRs bow up, I’ll knock you back down. Signed, Yours Truly
Fletcher, I am not a huge fan, but I love it when you write about music. It’s obvious that the passion you have is genuine, and I usually end up learning something about good music when you write. This time, I listened to the “461 Ocean Boulevard” album you mentioned. Quite exceptional. Thank you; more please.
I think the “named” squawkers should have their own little chat room. They are boring as hell.
If we had taken the money used for the bus station and the round-about and reduced seniors’ property taxes, I might could afford to buy meat again.
Thank you, “Yours Truly” and “Equality Man” for putting your names on your squawks. I look to the end of the squawks, and if either of your names appears, I just skip right over them. They are not worth wasting my time.
Six extension requests! It’s time for Billy Mathis and Lee County to move on. You tried, you failed ... now get over it. Quit making it about your ego and look at what’s best for the people you serve.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?