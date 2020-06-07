squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I hope Trump moves the Republican national convention to the Albany Civic Center. I know there is a prominent local official who would love to give the keynote address. And all the deplorables would come to town and spend there money.
Carlton, I found this I wrote down on Oct. 30, 1978: Faith is my armor, the Bible is my weapon, and words, my ammunition.
I’m glad I am not a police officer today (I’m old and retired). When anyone came at me with intent to harm or worse, I would respond with deadly force. Race would not be a factor ... red, yellow, black or white, makes no difference.
With the good coronavirus news from Phoebe, we need to get out and support our local businesses that are open.
The never-Trumpers continue to whine about everything he does or doesn’t do, but look at the alternative they’re proposing. A career public servant without any accomplishments and failing health is the best they can come up with.
We are beginning to get some hints that the Democrats are supporting these hoodlums out looting and burning buildings. I guess they figure if they can’t get the people to vote for them, they will try to get the people to vote against Trump. The Democrats will always use race to win elections. Good for us that it doesn’t work.
Thank you for your explanation of the primary system ... yes, it’s really pretty simple once you understand it, but it’s not obvious without some kind of explanation. Sadly, we need more articles like this.
What have we come to when a respected professional athlete feels he needs to apologize for showing respect for our national anthem and flag?
I can’t believe Trump is sputtering his inflammatory, third-grade, bullying rhetoric instead of trying to bring this country together. Just kidding. I can. When he showed you who he was the first time, you should have believed him.
June 6 is the day we honor and remember D-Day, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II, particularly Hitler’s fascist Nazi regime. This remembrance is particularly important this year when many Americans are so craven, stupid, or greedy they ignore or excuse fascist elements in the White House. Over 400,000 Americans died to keep fascism from our shores. We should weep with shame.
The citizens of Dougherty County sure miss our former Probate Court judge, Nancy Stephenson. Routine matters that she handled in 15 minutes in her office now take several weeks if not longer. The COVID-19 crisis obviously has slowed things up, but several weeks?
Why is the media not publicizing George Floyd’s long criminal history that began at age 21 with armed robbery?
Some generals are jumping on the Democratic train criticizing President Trump for mentioning the use of U.S. military to control Antifa, the anarchist group that has been and is looting, destroying and killing. If Americans can fight and die on foreign soil, I certainly want them to protect us citizens at home when needed.
I vote for Walter Williams as a new columnist for the Herald. A highly opinionated black conservative not afraid to tell it like it is.
