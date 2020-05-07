Just want to let the citizens of Terrell County know that I think we have a very good new city manager and believe he will be an asset to our residents if they will let him do his job and not complain. We have been deprived of good leadership for years and have had no funds for any projects for the betterment of our city. Hopefully, we will do better under Mr. Hester's leadership.
Those who think that social distancing and wearing masks to protect vulnerable and elder people is violating your rights and freedom, remember that many of those elder people were drafted into the military, gave up years of their lives, saw their friends die and suffered irreparably to protect your right to gripe about wearing a mask
For some folks, like "Yours Truly," the facts fall on deaf (ignorant) ears. The stimulus money is to help S-T-I-M-U-L-A-T-E the economy, not be a constant drain on taxpayers, as does welfare, which was really intended to either help those who could not help themselves or to give short-term aid to those who could.
I like the mask that Scott Steiner of Phoebe uses during interviews. How about Phoebe sells them as a fundraiser? I would buy a couple for sure.
I, for one, am glad we have a local newspaper that reports on things going on in our community. I have been subscribing to The Albany Herald for more than 40 years, and I will continue to do so as long as I am able. I've read some talented writers over these years. I'm a proud supporter of our local paper.
I don't know about anyone else, but I just can't get excited about the prospect of any professional sports season right now.
No, Mr. Fletcher, I don't always agree with the things you write, but I really appreciate the way you write. Thank you for sharing your talent.
A salon owner in Dallas was jailed for opening her business, while at the same time criminals were being released from jail to avoid spread of the virus. Sounds backwards to me.
Thanks for a view inside the state facility built by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency at Phoebe. Here's hoping the we don't have to use it very long.
Any business that requires the American people to have to wear a mask will not get my business.
Come make me wear a mask, boy. Modern-day slave.
Nancy Pelosi wants another round of aid totaling $800 billion. Enough is enough; she is trying to bankrupt the country. Mitch and the Republicans need to slam the brakes on this one.
You will have many symptoms when you are sick, but you can also get sick without symptoms, have symptoms without being sick, or be contagious without having symptoms. Oh, my.
To the SSMR's, which means Socialist Small-Minded Republican: Once again, if you received a stimulus check, it means your income was under a certain level, which means the taxes you paid were only a certain level. Based on the fact that you worship a lying, lecherous, serial adulterer, I know you can't recognize truth but here it is. That "guvment" money was not a tax return, it is you engaging in Socialism. Spend it in good health. Signed, Yours Truly
