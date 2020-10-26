squawkbox@albanyherald.com
How many beat-downs do our boys have to suffer before the Deerfield board admits they made a mistake letting the headmaster’s ego move them to the GHSA?
According to the “experts,” N95 masks can’t protect you from the virus, but it protects others. So you can breathe the virus in through the mask, but you can’t breathe the virus out? Anyone that believes this is naive.
Eddie Alexander and his partners, along with their company, paid the United States $15 million in fines, but maintain they did nothing wrong. Alexander and crew are either very guilty or very stupid, you decide. Then Alexander has the audacity to blame Phoebe because he can’t find a medical partner. I say there is not a reputable partner that is willing to risk their reputation on Alexander and the Lee Hospital. Watch out Lee County, Alexander needs to find $15 million quick.
DCP needs to be investigated for racism against white people period.
Do you think rich people are contributing all this money to Biden’s campaign because he is going to raise taxes “only on the rich?”
For Donald Cole to claim “There are no hidden motives or side deals” with Donald Trump displays what is either a scary disregard or ignorance of what even Trump’s former chief of staff and national security advisor warned: that Donald Trump continually places his personal interests ahead of the country’s.
I do believe that Democrats are the only people in this country that want to pay higher taxes, higher gas prices. higher electric bills and on top of that, have no job. They have been drinking too much of that Kool-Ade and sucking up that smoke that Sleepy Joe is blowing.
These days journalists repeat like parrots, “The country is so divided,” pointing fingers at Trump. If they used their brain, the answer is democracy, which divides people along their ideology or party, especially in an election year. There is no division in China because if you speak against Communist party leader Xi, that will be your last word.
It’s barely credible the manipulation and deception tactics of the media, CDC, WHO, and Democratic politicians who are driving intense fear into the public for the purpose of expanding their political control. The “new” COVID virus is a lab-created hoax no more unsafe than a yearly flu with tests designed to produce false positives. Many types of deaths are being falsely attributed to the disease.
Trump started raising the national debt before COVID. Now, Lindsey Graham and other GOP candidates are talking of cutting Social Security, Medicare, and other social programs to lower debt they raised to fund tax cuts for mostly corporations and the rich. Corporations and the upper 10% should pay down the debt since they benefit most from it.
Thank you, Mr. Biden, for those quotes in Bristol, Pa., on Saturday. That clears things up some. “I’m gonna build on ACA;” “I’m gonna make sure we have a ‘Medicarelike’ option,” and “I will reduce prescription drug prices by 60 percent.” So taxes will only triple the first two years of your plan. That’s the way to restart the economy.
