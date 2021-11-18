squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The redistricting by Georgia’s Republicans has split Dougherty County/Albany into four different House districts (151, 152, 153, 154) with four different representatives.
The Squawkbox is a refuge for anonymous neurotics.
To denigrate a genuine war hero, a man who lost three-fourths of his limbs, because he was a Democrat shows how truly indoctrinated and low some people will sink. Max Cleland lost both legs and an arm in Vietnam, Squawker. Chicken-- — keyboard heroes like yourself don’t have the guts to serve.
It’s to be expected that low-information voters who vote race every time think Dip can do a better job than B.J. Fletcher on the city commission. BJ has done more for this city than all of the other commissioners combined.
Congratulations to Albany State Golden Rams football coaches and team for a wonderful season. So proud of you all. All of Albany needs to stand with pride for our home college team.
Yes, angry, distraught squawker, I do condemn Biden for acting worse than Trump. And FYI, in this country we not only have a right to defend our lives and property, but also to a fair trial. A trial where our president does not try to illegally insert himself into the proceedings. Signed, the Patriot
Dip Dip Dip Dip, bum bum bum bum ... get a job. Sha na na na, sha na na na.
Sad that a hastily-thrown-together (we forgot) program to mark the 60th anniversary of the Albany Movement turned into nothing but the same racist bull that is the MO of clowns like Demetrius Young, Frank Wilson and Henry Mathis. I’m sure the movement was all about “making sure we get all black commissioners.” You people are jokes.
I am tired of hearing that if we don’t feed, clothe and house these illegal border jumpers, we are forcing them into a life of crime. Heck, they are already lawbreakers, aren’t they?
The GOP is no longer a political party. It is a cult. Republicans get their power by scaring their voters on cultural issues.
If Trump had passed an infrastructure law he would have been re-elected. But he got greedy and gave the rich a needless tax cut.
With both the “North” and the “South,” a man has (rigidness and wantonness), I take it, only one concern — to avoid them (both) and hold the Main Road. We must not hearken to the over-wise or to the over-foolish. We were made to be neither cerebral men nor visceral men, but Men. Not beasts nor angels but Men. — CS Lewis
For a week now someone has been giving away free tablets in the old Harvey’s parking lot on Slappey. Do I need to get in the long line or is there a catch to this?
Quite a while back, you printed the story of the Albany Movement. It was really interesting and informative. It would be great if you’d print it again while they are celebrating the movement.
Public announcement: Albany Transit System cuts hours, our former drivers from Japan, Turkmenistan, Bolivia, Uruguay and Estonia are no longer available. #!@ that global shortage.
Politicians and City Managers come and go. But city of Albany department heads hang around forever. Perhaps it’s time for a purge.
