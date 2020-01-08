I saw an interview last night with Joe Biden. Don't get me wrong here. I like him as a person, but he had a very difficult time pulling up his thoughts through the whole interview. I felt bad for him.
Who ordered that strike on the Iranian general, was that Putin or Trump?
Why is the Albany City Commission allowing the city to purchase another downtown building? There are more than enough properties in the city that do not pay property taxes.
I used to be indecisive, but now I'm not so sure.
Why sure, killing one of the most powerful military leaders of another country is always guaranteed to "stop a war," which is what Trump claimed he was doing. It's just like the Japanese attacking Pearl Harbor stopped the U.S. from getting into WWII. Trump is truly a genius, a very stable genius ... and I'm Napoleon Bonaparte.
Mr. Fletcher: I've always thought you were a devilishly handsome man in your own way, and that has not diminished as you've matured. But could you shave that damned beard? It doesn't work.
The low-info squawker who whined about Trump taking out the worst terrorist on the planet has no idea what powers the commander-in-chief has. Obama authorized almost 3,000 drone strikes as well as the raid on bin Laden. Where was the whiner during those eight years?
His writing is shaky sometimes, at best, but Joe Whitfield is one of the hardest-working sports writers we've seen in this community in quite some time.
Oooo ... vaccinations are a tool of the devil! The government wants you to take shots so they can give you autism! Ignorance at its finest.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Charlie Peeler is the best thing to happen to law enforcement in our area in a long time. So glad he, APD and the FBI got those two cowards off the streets and in a cage where they belong.
You hit the nail on the head, Fletcher. All those promises made during the campaigns mean nothing; now, the mayor and new commissioners have to find a consensus in order to have any impact. It would be nice to see a group willing to work together to make the community better .... for everyone, not just their friends and special interests.
The Iranians are like chihuahua dogs, barking like mad until they have to back it up. Iran may have shot missiles off, but they were careful not to kill any Americans because they know we can deliver some crushing payback.
Sounds like, from Dave Williams' story, that the state of Georgia sold its soul to the movie industry for the "prestige" and money. Maybe it's time those birds came home to roost.
The immediate negative reactions by many Democrats concerning the terrorist Qasem Soleimani’s death is yet another pathetic example of their weakness and lack of leadership skills.
We would all like to know what lawyer represented Shirley Sherrod. We all need free money. She is still laughing all the way to the bank.
