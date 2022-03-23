squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Since there’s an article today about the coroner, we can expect the petty squawks to begin.
Who will pay for the coroner’s new digs? I think he should be driving an Escalade, too. Plus we need to increase his salary commensurate with Subadan’s. This will motivate me to move the heck out of this county. We seniors cannot afford the property tax that you spend like drunken sailors.
Gas prices are going down thanks to Joe Biden.
It’s sad what the radio station in Pretoria Fields has become. On the air, they play the same old tired songs everyone else does, and online it’s just a huge, cosmic joke. I doubt many people are listening to the former, and I know no one is listening to the latter.
Some of my friends and I rode out to the Nike Base on a dare when we were back in high school. It is a spooky place, and we ended up hauling butt to get away we were so scared. I had no idea, though, that nuclear missiles were right here on our back doorsteps. I would like to know more about this.
Our Georgia state legislature is trying to get on the ballot a huge raise for themselves. Their salaries would more than double their current pay. Easily giving them a new salary around $50,000 when all the extras are added. Wouldn’t we all like to double our salaries?
Thank you for the gardening, walking and other tips you’re placing on AlbanyHerald.com. Those are helpful stories and real easy reads. Give us more.
To the Trumpster who says we have open borders: You’re lying, but what else is new? You do what your leader does.
How can Biden and those politicians in Washington vote to give themselves a 21% raise? It’s a shame, and it would not have happened if the real president was in the White House.
Think before you speak or write in the Squawkbox. You cannot unsay a cruel word.
A big thank you to Maj. Ryan Ward and all the officers of the Albany Drug Interdiction Unit. These 24/7, 365-day-a-year officers continue to rid our community of drug dealers, gang members and tons of illegal drugs meant for citizens of all ages. Help them out. If you see something, say something. Save a kid’s life. The Patriot
I love the squawk in Sunday’s paper that said, “There are four ways conservatives are suppressing the minority vote.” I think they are worth repeating: (1) Require ID; (2) Must be alive; (3) Vote only once; (4) Must be a U.S. citizen.
Mr. Nader tells the truth about how our government is actually being run. It’s sad our politicians are afraid to fix the problems.
YT needs help. Between his racist personality and his embrace of the ultra left-wing drivel, he is in need of help.
Oil and natural gas pipelines benefit us all, and they remove trucks from the roads and railcars from the rails. As to safety, remember the crude oil railcar wreck and fire in Canada? It is going to get transported somehow.
Mr. Fletcher, if you really work the hours that you say with no time off for holidays or vacation, you’re even dumber than I thought you were.
Yes, squawker, some of the homeless are real criminals. But more of those in homes are real criminals.
