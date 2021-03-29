squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Old time politicians bought votes with half-pint bottles of alcohol. The modern entitlement politicians use bottled water. Cheapskates.
Well, I guess open and honest transparency doesn’t include the living conditions where those crossing our borders without authority are being held.
It’s not the water that’s the problem, it’s a person like Demetrius Young driving up to the polling place in a BLM painted van blaring sickening rap and hip-hop noise and handing out water and fried chicken. That could be intimidating to older folks waiting patiently in line.
I’d never voted for B.J. Fletcher in the past, but I plan to do so during the next election. Thank you for clearing up these obvious lies that have been spread and for standing up for what’s right.
The idea of a “hate crime” is totally ludicrous and invented by the left to try and take the moral high ground. If an individual or group tries to kill or brutally maim someone, then they probably hate that person. To differentiate between one murder vs. another is like trying to say one murderer is going to a better or worse hell than the other murderer.
Why do some people feel that rules don’t apply to them?
Anybody see the video of Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon being arrested by the two Georgia State Meter Maids while knocking on the chamber door while Georgia’s Governor, and Donald Trump rent boy, Brian Kemp publicly announced the end of democracy in Georgia?
“Ten” by Pearl Jam ... “Rubber Soul” by the Beatles ... “Led Zeppelin III” ... “Cosmos Factory” by Creedence ... “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath ...
Squawker, as usual you took part of a story and turned it into a lie. A nonprofit group that is not part of a political party can hand out water in voting lines. You just can’t do it with party bribery in mind. Been voting for over 50 years, stood in many lines and never before this last election saw people handing out goodies for voters. Enough of your lies.
B.J., you can’t serve two masters. Either you will love one and hate the other. You cannot serve your constituents and embrace white supremacy.
Wynfield Park, please get a new administrator and staff who are interested in the residents and their family members. Families are tired of being mistreated during this pandemic; they are ready to come in to see about their loved ones. Staff is not doing a good job because they know family can’t come.
You know you are getting old when you barely do anything all day but still need a nap to continue to do barely anything.
Biden is making an effort at buying Manchin’s vote by giving his wife a position. I hope Sen. Manchin doesn’t fall for the false gift.
Mr. Fletcher, your musical views (except for the Beatles) are just as goofy as your political ones. M&M? A waste of oxygen to call that music. Carolina Beach and doo-wop are the greatest music ever, followed closely by Motown and rock. That’s what’s great about (disappearing) America, though, you can be just as goofy as you choose.
Kemp may be back in Trump’s good graces since he signed a new law to restrict voting rights for Democrats.
