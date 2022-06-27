squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The city of Albany’s policy of putting an elderly woman and a small child out miles from their home is not only cruel, it’s an abuse of taxpayer money. The people they decide to toss off the bus pay their salaries through taxes. And then to defend such action as the right thing to do just adds to the ridiculousness of the action. Someone should be fired.
I’m sure that if Herschel Walker is a liar that he’ll fit right in with the DC crowd and do a lot better job than Warnock could ever do.
If your rap sheet is longer than your resume, there’s a 98% possibility that you are a Democrat.
You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to tell me what mine should be.
President Biden has been employing those cue cards you say don’t exist for months. Multiple news outlets have reported it with pictures. Do your homework before you squawk lies and accusations.
Seems the pool service companies in Albany have decided if you don’t have a monthly service agreement with them they will not come and repair your pool. One sold me all of my pool equipment and now will not come repair it. Like having a plumber, painter and electrician on a monthly retainer. I think this practice will turn around and bite them in the butt.
What if you liberals had not protested the 15-week abortion limit? Would we have had to face this outrage? Oh, and don’t forget post-term abortions. I’m pro choice, but within limits.
Gee, Carlton, I grew up in Ocilla, too, and I had no idea there were gay people living there. I guess you learn something new every day.
“Bigotry is illegal even if Jesus tells you to do it.” We now are in a time when the first amendment, which is supposed to protect citizens’ rights, has now been weaponize by those on the so-called religious right to deny those rights. Either “we the people” means “we the people” or it doesn’t.
Uncle Clarence, can you tell me what will your opinion of Loving vs. Virginia be? Let’s see what you do when your reality meets your hypocrisy.
Making sense in the USA: Abortion — a serious issue of life and eternity, of the moral, social, spiritual, where neither the highest judges that interpret the Constitution nor most Christians that serve the same God can agree, we lay in the hands of protesters and Congressional partisan exploiters whose minds and wills are changed at every election.
A Trumpster has no brain, as only idiots could still follow the most dishonest man in history. They complain about the hearings because even those mindless Trumpsters are being forced to see the truth. They don’t like the truth, only their Fox-fed propaganda. I wonder if these hypocrites thought the Benghazi hearings were a sham. Signed, Yours Truly
I long for the “good old days” when the Democrats ran the government. Times were simpler and more productive.
Abrams says Georgia is the worst state to live in. My question: why does she want to be governor in the worst state? I have the answer for her: move to New York or California. She will fit in there. Georgia will be much better off without her.
