Thank you, Commissioner Roger Marietta, for answering my phone call and reporting the issue I had. It was taken care of quickly. We need more local government officials like you.
Interesting story about John Hawthorne in Monday’s Herald. I’m so glad the paper is running the profiles on all the candidates in this coming up election. These phony forums that different groups have just to support their candidates tell us nothing about the candidates.
It should be interesting reading the article about Demetrius Young. From what I can tell, he’s still taking credit for a liquor store not being built in south Albany, but what he doesn’t tell is that the store will be built. He’s done nothing for Albany but live off the taxpayers while not working.
Chad Warbington has gained a world of knowledge as a businessman and someone who’s concerned about the city. He’s the kind of person who will bring new blood to the tired old City Commission.
I heard some disturbing news that Chad Warbington is writing a lot of the misinformation and outright lies on Will Geer’s Facebook page. I was planning to vote for Mr. Warbington, but if I find out this is true, I will not only not vote for him, I will encourage others not to.
Mr. Leroy Smith appears to be the kind of bright person who will do something for the people of Ward VI after years of having little to no representation.
Why would you change mayors when the city is moving in the right direction? We finally have city officials who are doing rather than talking. Let’s keep Mayor Dorothy Hubbard in office.
I listened to Henry Mathis’ platform and heard him talk about his plans for the city. I am one who held his past mistakes against him, but after listening to and talking with him, I believe he will improve our community. So I am going to vote for him.
Finally, a candidate is running for mayor who actually knows a little something about government and how it works. I encourage the people of Albany to listen to Bo Dorough and support him in the race. He is the right person for the job.
If we’re sincere about bringing about change and infusing new life in our city government, we’ll vote for Mr. James Pratt Jr. for mayor. He is a young man with vision.
Don’t listen to the naysayers. Demetrius Young is the right man to represent Ward VI on the City Commission.
Don’t be deceived. The gangs have no fear of the police, the district attorney or the finger-wagging judges. The time has come to stop the talking and start taking action to get the thugs off the streets and into prison with no parole.
Thank you, Spectra Entertainment. You have definitely brought a lot of shows and events to Albany. I’ve enjoyed quite a few of them this past year and am looking forward to attending several more in the upcoming months. Please keep it up.
Wish someone would police local restaurants passing off some foreign farmed fish as grouper on their menus. Been fishing and eating grouper for 50 years, and I know the texture and taste. Shame on you.
The vice president nor his son have done anything wrong ... “There’s no there there.”