So now they want to repeal the saggy pants law because it targets blacks? I don’t want to see people showing their underwear in public. It’s not just the blacks that are doing it.
Billy Mathis won’t ever see the Lee County Hospital open. Bow Tie Billy doesn’t have a clue how hospitals operate. He says construction has started on the hospital, while in the same conversation he says they will start next week negotiating for a hospital operator. This time next year Billy will still be looking for a hospital operator. Does anyone really believe Lee County is actually in the process of building a hospital without an operator?
Will your memory take you back several years when the Taliban or Al Qaeda went on a destruction spree and destroyed many ancient structures? Well the destructive people in the United States mirror this action. They are truly homegrown terrorists and should be treated as such.
Squawker please get your facts straight: Blacks were not stolen from their country. They were sold by their own chiefs and tribal elders to the Spanish slave trader and were then sold in the North to northern and southern plantation owners. If they want reparation for slavery, they need to contact their ancestors in Africa.
Why is the offender’s name published in the jail report along with the offense? There are numerous methods readily available for any background checks required. Identifying that person by name only feeds gossip. Many people read it just to see if someone they know has been arrested. This serves no legitimate purpose whatsoever.
I would like to say “Thank You” to Ms. Tee from Ms. Tee’s desk for giving back during her birthday event in June. Thank you for thinking of my mother; she had been looking for alcohol and Lysol, and you came through and made your delivery. What a blessing it was! Continue what you are doing for our senior citizens. And just know you are a blessing. Thank you again.
Since a large percentage of our property taxes are school taxes, with months of school cancelled last school year, and may not even start this school year, why shouldn’t that portion of our tax be removed? Paying for services we do not get is stealing.
During the normal school years past, there have been many calls to provide basic hygiene items for the classroom. Not only for your own children, but for those whose parents either won’t or can’t supply the items. What is it going to be like now with the increased need to defeat the virus? Who is going to provide the supplies?
Beware. I went to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital a few days ago and I did not notice any plexiglass in the registration area for bloodwork. I was sitting face-to-face with the receptionist.
Bigotry exists in all religions. Some are too subtle to be obvious. The main goal of religious leaders is to expand, since it gives them more power and control. This is accomplished by conversion, which becomes easier by denigrating other religions. Millions have been killed in religious wars. Expansion of Islam followed by crusades are undeniable examples.
