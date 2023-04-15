I am constantly amazed at the lack of commonsense and intelligence displayed by many who contribute to this post.
Hey, Jim Jordan, when is your "committee" going to investigate Clarence Thomas? You're not because, like most SMRs, you're a lying, two-faced hypocrite. I make fun of SMRs, but now I feel sorry for them. It must be tough going through life filled with hate and vitriol instead of truth and happiness. Signed, Yours Truly
Squawker, while the bank shooting in Louisville was tragic, responsibility is at home. Both the parents knew very well that their son had serious mental issues from his concussion history. They should've taken his firearms two years ago with family intervention. Period.
It isn't the number of times you get knocked down, the important thing is the number of times you get back up swinging.
Our leaders were elected to do a job, and they're doing it. You, Mr. Fletcher, are not qualified to tell them what they should or shouldn't do. Just stick to your rock and roll and leave the work of our leaders to those who know what they're doing.
After reading the Squawkbox, it's evident that some of these Squawkers spent some time at one of those 175 low-preforming schools.
Based on APD and the Albany City Commission's responses to date, it is totally OK to go 85-90 mph down Dawson or Westover with purple headlights and a muffler that sounds like an airhorn. Quietly, 37 mph in a school zone? Don't you dare.
"Life's not the breath you take, but the moments that take your breath away." -- George Strait
Execution over excuses. It's been over 100 days Kevin. What have you and the others of your caucus done for America? Answer, absolutely nothing. Your lack of actual policies bordered by an anti-American agenda is testimony to the ineptness of your party.
So-called “Christian” Squawker: You stuck with Trump until he got indicted? Because the story about him having sex with a porn star while his wife was home with their newborn has been out before he ever got elected.
Fletcher doesn't understand what it's like to work hard while others who do nothing are given all of life's necessities free of charge. If he did, he would understand why we will return our true leader to office in 2024. He and his like will be blown away by the winds of change.
Can you believe we are actually having a gun show this weekend? Will wonder ever cease; will cease ever wonder?
I find it amazing all these people -- and many of them contribute to this forum -- who do not consider anyone with an opinion different than theirs intelligent enough to carry on a conversation. Truth is, people who blindly follow one agenda without considering the merits of another are foolish beyond measure.
Pat-Rat, the Republicans are slowly making women second-class citizens. Pay attention.
At face value Cal Thomas’ editorial about character was spot on, that is if it hadn’t been written by one of the biggest sleezebags in America. Either the story about Larry Flint wasn’t true or he certainly didn’t look very hard.
