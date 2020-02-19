After watching the fourth car's left-hand turn after the yellow turns red and a pickup on its side having been T-boned on Dawson Road, the answer is still no … everyone can’t make up their own traffic rules. But they do.
Squawker, you can’t be so delusional that you think your lord and savior Trump (or any other human being) “has never done anything wrong.” Now he’s pardoned or commuted sentences for some of his cronies who just happened to have contributed to his campaign. Can anyone with a brain not see that he’s setting the stage to pardon his buddy Roger Stone?
Carlton, I feel your pain. In the mid-60s I went on Spring Break in P.C. with 11 friends, including two of my three best friends in high school. Our interests were girls, cars, sports and music, in that order. Our discussions of these topics were often blissfully carried on in pool rooms. Sadly, I am the only one from those good days still alive, and I dearly miss those friends and times.
Ridiculous, moronic and just plain shameful come to mind when the Darton ASU "merger mistake" is being discussed. Darton had a great academic standard, growing annually; kids came from as far as Americus to attend. Now all those and thousands more will never live, spend and grow in Albany. The Regents knowingly destroyed many a students' dreams just to look politically correct and their plan failed spectacularly.
Power to the people.
How can businesses that give exceptional customer service be publicly recognized as a desired place to shop or eat?
Loeffler's hunting photo is apparently as fake as then-President Carter carrying suitcases to Marine 1. Kelly apparently never had a hunting license, and Jimmy's suitcases were empty. All done to con the average citizen.
Have you ever seen a 4-year-old lay down in the floor and scream and cry and throw a hissy-fit until they got what they wanted? Well, that was Pelosi at the State of the Union speech. What a childish and ignoramus she acted like.
Most political candidates post pictures of their spouses to portray a family-oriented person. I can’t wait to see photos of Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s “husband.”
Anyway, anyhow, I would get to Pearly's. The food is great and the waitresses are hot.
I really wish Westover High's athletic trainer would stop pushing the gay agenda on my daughter at her school. It's obvious you have a girlfriend. No need to bring her around students at practice.
The article in Tuesday's Sports about the Georgia Tech basketball team was confusing. It included a picture of Jordan Usher of the Tech men’s team. Because I don’t follow Tech basketball that closely, it took me a while to figure out that the article was actually about the women’s team and their win against N.C. State. It would have been nice to state early in the article that it was about the women’s team. Come on Herald, get it right.
Customer service in Albany stores and eateries is overall exceptionally poor. Most of them fail to understand the importance of a customer. Why should customers approve such behavior with a purchase?
