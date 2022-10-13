squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Looks like the only “gain” in the Westover Extension is stimulation of commercial ventures into Lee at a faster rate. On the downside, we are creating a roundabout from hell for already poor drivers.
You hypocrites are actually hilarious. You talk about Warnock “running over his wife’s foot” during a domestic argument then say you don’t care about the past of a man who held a gun to his wife’s head and said he’d blow her brains out. People like you deserve Herschel Walker.
Trumpsters, defend your leader’s part in the Jan. 6 attack. Tell us why you support him.
I need coffee, a vacation, and a bag full of cash to afford the other two.
I met a lady from England today in the Mayberry Diner (Lancaster Village). Her cousin brought her there to eat country cooking in a cozy atmosphere.
You people who listen to the nonsense in those political ads are the sheep of America.
Thank you for the editorial on the devolution of politics. Anyone can make a mistake. Asking for forgiveness implies the commitment not to repeat the behavior. Decency and truthfulness must be a standard not just for leadership but also for all of us.
It amazes me the people who call Stacey Abrams an “outsider.” Herschel Walker hasn’t lived in Georgia for a decade. All he knows about the state is what his handlers told him, and then he can’t remember what they said.
Whoever was responsible for the Honey Jam Sunday, thank you very much. I haven’t had that much fun here in Albany in a long time. Give us more, please.
How about a picture of Herschel Walker and Brian Kemp on the front page, people that really care about Georgia?
Must have been a misprint. I think what the squawker wrote was “With his record of ethical and actual issues, what kind of fool would trust Herschel Walker with their life?”
Mr. Fletcher, thank you for your story about your walk on the Albany State campus. That is what homecoming is all about, reliving the important moments and retelling the old stories from “back in the day.” I hope I run into you this week so I can ask you about that Hamp Smith story.
Carlton, how about obtaining and printing a list of the types of properties in DOCO/Albany that are excused from paying property taxes. Also how much it amounts to in one year.
Burt Jones is a dangerous man. We don’t need him sitting in any position of authority, even one as meaningless as lieutenant governor. He took part in the attempted overthrow of our government. No matter what he does from here out, that will be his legacy.
Hey LSMR, name the poll that shows Stacy Abrams has lost support in the black community. You can’t because you’re lying. Other SMR, here’s a list of conservatives accused of sexual assault: Donald Trump, Roy Moore, Trent Franks, George H.W. Bush, Dennis Hastert, Bill O’Reilly ... Signed, Yours Truly
My wife said she missed me. Normally that would be good, but she is reloading.
Here’s a suggestion: Don’t write about politics, since you obviously know little about it. I’d say write about something you know, but I’m not certain what that would be.
