Hey Squawker, wondering if you like stirring the pot? Just asking.
I remember not long ago, we went to school to get an education — to learn to read and get educated for a good career. Nowadays, schools teach students to hate their country and hate their own race and parents and become anti-American, antisocial. Very disappointing.
Boy, Will Thault, it’s so obvious you are a Trump Republican. You try to stay “objective,” but it’s not that hard to tell which way you lean. I will give you credit for at least putting up a front, though.
To the SMR posting false stats about 15%: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, white racists breed white racism. Posting false stats makes you a liar. Using those false stats to justify your racist beliefs makes you a coward. SMR, you are a racist, you’re just not man enough to admit it. Signed, Yours Truly
Where are we with the baseball season? Is there going to be a strike? And have the Braves re-signed Freddie Freeman? These are sports questions that matter to me. The NBA? The NFL playoffs? Who gives a rat’s a?
Keep ‘em coming, Will Thault. It’s so nice to have someone who looks at life objectively without making value judgments. He’s very good at it.
The firing/resignation of Sharon Subadan should have been expected. Albany has not had a competent and knowledgeable city manager since Roy Lane. Sadly the best candidates for city manager, police/fire chiefs and school superintendent will never apply for jobs here.
I’ve said if before, I’ll say it again: Ulf Kirchdorfer takes amazing pictures. I know he’s a professor, but if he ever decides to, he can earn his living that way. He should at least do an exhibit at the art museum. I’d go to that exhibit.
“You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em.” Wise advice from Kenny Rogers and Douglas County.
The arrest and release policies of the DAs and judges in our large Democratic-led cities must be very frustrating to the cops. The criminals are considered the victims, and the police the enemy. The criminals are often released the day they are arrested.
Fletcher, I can’t tell you how much your story about your (lack of) musical talent brought back memories for me. I hope you’re like me: You let the embarrassment of that time go and now look back on it all as a fond memory. Thanks for sharing.
The same people who say George Floyd’s past should not be held against him are saying people should be responsible for our country’s past when they were not even there.
I’m one of those unfortunates that receives their Albany Herald by mail. Today is Jan. 21, and the last day I received a Herald was on Jan. 14. My mail person told me he was unable to get to them.
SMRs, Trump has emerged as a pro-vaxx evangelist, but Fox News is still anti-vaxx. Who is right? That so-called Patriot can’t spin it.
If Joe Biden is so concerned with election integrity, rather than make a worthless appearance in Georgia he should be in his home state of Delaware to address the racist voting laws they have. Voter ID, no early voting, etc.
