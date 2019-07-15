Fantastic articles on Yash Jani in Sunday's Herald. He is an amazing young man and gives us hope for our future. Of course, you'd expect as much for the son of Dr. Chirag Jani.
The utter silence and failure of the party of Trump, and all who worship and support him, to address and respond to his hateful and hate-filled comments speaks louder than any possible words can express.
What is the problem with our Mediacom CBS network? Off the air again. You have done it two Sunday’s in a row during golf.
If white athletes want equal pay as blacks, they need to bring in equal revenue.
Are you aware that sanctuary cities and states are gaining power over our destiny by increasing their population of illegal immigrants? They will gain additional representatives in Congress after the 2020 census and a state with a lower number of "inhabitants" will lose some.
When will you people realize that Trump is our only hope? He alone can get us through these tragedies that are going on in the world. You need to put your trust in him. He will save us.
Every day I see for sale ads for dogs in The Herald. These puppy mills are usually run by folks that are in it for profit only. When you get a registered dog you are taking the word of the puppy mill owner of who the sire and dam are. Not without a DNA test. If you want a pedigree dog, rescues for every breed are easy to find.
Reading about Yash Jani was a breath of fresh air. He certainly is not a typical 16-year-old.
I don’t know how that “moron” president can have the economy better than it has been in years, have the lowest unemployment In decades (especially for blacks and Hispanics), cut our taxes, etc, etc., and has been called every ugly name under the sun. Shame, shame.
I wonder why Mediacom refuses to acknowledge the issue with the local channels coming out of Florida. I have called and emailed and all they say is we can send someone out. But it is not a problem with my cable. My friends have called, and I see squawks in this column all the time but Mediacom continues to ignore all of us.
FCS: Why not compare Trump to Hitler again,while judging us daily? That was an oldie but goodie.
Americans have the right to free speech, but if you play a sport and wear a jersey with USA on the back, you should represent your country well when you are overseas. Save your political opinions for another time and place.
Squawker, I don't know what specifically you have against the Boys & Girls Clubs' leader, but in the absence of facts your comment is pure slander against a dedicated organization and its leader.
Cut off all Federal tax money to sanctuary cities ...now!
Keep digging, Alan. We too want to know why the state released a person charged with murder when he was supposed to be turned over to Dougherty County.
I don't fear death. It happens to everyone. I just pray when I am dead and buried I don't vote Democrat.
Good news. Miley Cyrus promises not to procreate until climate change is solved. Now if all Liberal democrats would follow her lead, Democrats would become extinct.