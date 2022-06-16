squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You’ll stop shooters when you tell him what he’s doing is unlawful.
What I want to know is where did this young man get the money to buy these guns and the protective gear he was wearing? Another child raising himself. It was not mental; it was meanness. That’s the trouble these days and times: There are so many one-parent households, children are raising themselves.
I have really enjoyed reading the “Further Review” columns that have recently been added in The Albany Herald. Please continue to put them in.
I don’t believe in being mean, but Squawker, why don’t you go sit in a dark room and shut up?
It’s terrible that so many foster children in SOWEGA have no homes available. We hear this every day. What I want to know is why are there so many? That is an issue that needs attention.
Albany Civil Rights Museum refused to be a part of the Zoo/Aquarium/Thronateeska conglomerate, but now they want city/county money? You made a fatal error, ACRI, when you chose to segregate yourselves.
If you choose to “stay home and drink” rather than to exercise your right to vote in any election, then you don’t get to complain about the results. You are part of the problem and not the solution. Too many have been beaten or lost their lives for me to be so nonchalant about this basic American right.
If people would follow the rules of the road there wouldn’t be any such thing as road rage. But folks are on their phones, run red lights, tailgate, use the left lane to ride in, etc. and are just terrible drivers in general.
Hearing so much about inflation, I did some research. Two programs which dumped massive amounts of cash into the economy (which is what causes inflation) the Payroll Protection Program, passed in December 2020 and the Cares Act, passed in October 2020. Biden took office in 2021. Everything hitting now is all Trump inflation.
Making sense in America: So now to purchase a firearm, one must be 21, have extensive background checks and limited to type. But if any person (excluding felons, mentally ill) in Georgia can put their hands on a gun, they may not own it but can legally carry/conceal it.
“Consequences” for speech is the polar opposite of freedom of speech, genius.
All you climate deniers, please explain this massive heat wave, with a week’s worth (and counting) of 100-plus temperatures. You listen to politicians who don’t have enough sense to understand the science as our world continues to fry.
Why doesn’t the U.S. government purchase an oil company and refine the oil itself, that way they couldn’t say there’s nothing they can do about the gas prices?
When a man opens the door of his car for his wife, you can be sure of one thing: Either the car or the wife is new.
I find it really special how Pat Riot and his group of proud boys and girls can not only call anyone racist, let alone spell the word. Your attacks on Yours Truly are posted, digested, and supported by those who think like you. It’s fair, as he gets the same benefits. Both groups have issues. And, dammit, leave ASU out of this; they don’t deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.