As per Charles Fishman: Hospitals are filled with people desperately ill from COVID-19. You know what’s not happening? Not one hospital is filled with people suffering side effects from the vaccine. Get the shots! That Vaccinated Man
How about pick me for the new “Jeopardy!” host. I’ve never tweeted anything.
Herschel Walker a carpetbagger? How do you even have the intelligence to hit send on your squawk? Herschel Walker is a native Georgian. Your carpetbagger would be the bleeding heart liberal white Senator we currently have. He moved to Georgia so he could run for office ... talk about not knowing what you’re talking about.
What a plus it is to have people like Will Thault, Ulf Kirchdorfer, Donna Anderson and Doug Porter contributing to The Herald.
B.J., I don’t care one little bit about your politics. You have a heart of gold. Bless you.
I really did grow up poor with no food, no clothes or shoes, and slept on the street, stayed at the Salvation Army or once in a while in an apartment. I tell people I grew up poor so they’ll know who I am. I don’t have a lot now, but I have what I need and I’m fine with it. I don’t care for a lot of material things, and if I had more I’d give it to people who need it.
Be careful what you wish for. Biden would be replaced by Harris if impeached. That would be jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.
Mainstream media pressing the government: “What are you going to do to get people out?” Translation: Help us to make sure the Taliban is ready for you. The troops on the ground have a code word for our citizens to display to get to the head of the line. ABC broadcasts that code word. They have no shame or concern for our troops.
Just figured what’s behind these governors digging in their heels avoiding mask mandates ... they must own stock in funeral homes
ESPN is doing a special on Valdosta football, featuring that crazy coach that the current school board hired and had to fire. If you don’t believe leadership can destroy everything that was once great, just take a look. The school board fired a good coach, hired a proven idiot, and this year cannot play for any championships. And they never will again.
Strip clubs should have a special state tax exemption since they employ so many hard-working career women. This is good for Georgia.
With so much going on. I would like to send a positive note to Ms. Tee Taylor, supervisor at Albany Recreation and Parks. Thank you for the care you gave my grandchild during the summer program. As from our last conversation, I hope you are still considering a run to be one of our city officials. You are the change we need in this city.
Is the Jail Report’s purpose to let the community know where friends and relatives disappeared to or to inform employers why workers didn’t show up?
Thank you, B.J. Fletcher, for the concern and kindness you show for your community. Let’s see all these people telling us what we should do back up their talk by dishing out some of their own money. Ain’t gonna happen.
Demetrius Young ... tough on booze, mellow on pot.
