St. Teresa’s 75th celebration that included a balloon rosary and prayer was beautiful. The leaders of the school never planned to release the balloons, but merely “suspend” them into the air specifically to ensure care for all of God’s creation. After the event, the balloons were deflated and disposed of properly to keep all humans and wildlife safe.
Why did you mock Kamala Harris, Senator Perdoo-doo?
What’s with The Albany Herald having guest columns by David Perdue and Gerald Greene and a self-promoting Greene article on the front page two weeks before the election? Not very neutral.
On Jan. 20, U.S. Senators were privy to a secret meeting informing them of what COVID-19 was capable of. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler immediately cashed in stocks that would obviously lose in a COVID-19 explosion. They both purchased medical and other stocks that would ensure a win-win situation in a COVID-19 environment and made millions. Of course, neither committed insider trading. The Republican Senate investigators were “proof” of that.
We all know who the commissioners are who are driving businesses away. As the city crumbles down around us, they continue to vote to satisfy special interests ... and we keep putting these people in office.
We still love the Braves, but what a collapse.
With all the retail space available, move the early voting to some place with ample parking and large enough to accommodate more voting booths. Sears and old Brunos come to mind. Early voting downtown is a joke. Extend times and days so working people are not disenfranchised.
Would the Masked Man and Yours Truly please meet me after school on the playground so I can open up a can of whip-ass on them.
I have already celebrated Halloween. My wife and daughter got a couple of bags of Halloween candy two weeks ago, and I’ve brushed most of it off by myself.
We have our neighbor’s mail in our box once a week. How can mail-in vote work? Vote in person and make it count.
It’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to put a Biden sign in your yard and remove all doubt.
So, Perdue claims he doesn’t know how to pronounce Kamala Harris’s first name at the Trump super-spreader in Macon. Give me a break. Perdue did himself a great disservice with his racist dog whistle. And don’t get me started on the buffoonish, maskless crowdsurfing by Rep. Jones. The state of Georgia deserves more responsible, inclusive representation than it currently has.
911! 911! All them loud-talking Georgia fans have gone missing. UGA has all the best five-star players but cannot play against an elite Alabama team. UGA better buckle up them chip straps because Florida will be marching into Jacksonville. Go Gators.
The Korean Conflict was started 6/25/50 under Truman and ended in July 1953 after Eisenhower was elected seven months earlier. The Vietnam conflict, for the record, was 11/1/55 until 1975 and was started under Truman (the Truman Doctrine). Look it up.
The three stooges (YT, FCS, Masked Man) are replying to squawks that were never posted. What does that tell you ?
