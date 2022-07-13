squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Campbell, Davis, Harden and Capps voted against a proposal to create a better Albany. They prefer to maintain the physical history of the school rather than accept a plan to upgrade the property and increase the number of nurses without using tax dollars, using $40 million from the hospital’s growth plan. Call your commissioner. They can reverse this decision.
The Phoebe project for the former AHS campus would have a huge impact in SOWEGA and beyond. Please, Mr. Capps, work with Phoebe, not against them.
As someone who attended middle school in the early ’60s at the old building by Phoebe, I would like to see it used for a good purpose (keeping the old facade) such as a nursing school. I spent some happy hours there, but that time is gone. I would include a nice, large plaque on the facade so future Albanians could know the history of the building.
Great work to Capps and co-conspirators; you managed to drive a stake in the heart of Albany. Why? For an old run-down building. You sacrifice the future of hundreds if not thousands of young motivated to help educate themselves and give back to this community. Why?
The Historical Preservation Committee at least has three members with some wit about themselves. The other four that voted to turn down the nursing project should be put out to pasture; they are worthless as far as the good of Albany goes. By the way, I also attended middle school in that building.
Carlton, having been a frequent critic, today you get props for the outstanding Perspectives section. My condolences for yours and Tara’s loss; I feel your pain. Mr. Carroll expressed my feelings well; luckily, I still have my oldies station and my Walkman. The death of customer service column speaks for itself in too many cases.
Squawker, I could not agree more with your feelings about Mohammed Ali. It made me ill to think he was a conscientious objector. And even more ill when he lit the flame in Atlanta.
Any project that has Dr. Parker and Scott Steiner’s fingerprints on it has my vote. I now want to be on the historic commission so we can have common sense.
This Chinese virus is trying to turn me into a Democrat. It’s got me staying at home, not working, complaining about everything, and waiting for my stimulus check.
Commissioners, take note of how many people have quit in the last 12 months for better paying jobs. Then do the math on how much it costs to hire and train someone vs how much it would cost to give employees a raise.
There is no posted speed limit on Westover between Westgate and Gillionville Road, so how can they issue a speeding ticket in front of Westover High when school lights are not flashing?
You squawkers who get your news from CNN and the View need to change the channel and find out what’s really going on in the world. Anyone who is satisfied with Democratic leadership must be living under a rock. They are destroying our country.
I knew it was coming. Stacey Abrams is now promising free money to Georgia citizens when (if) she is governor. She just secured the votes from the it’s-all-about-me crowd.
(0) comments
