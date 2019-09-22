squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Squawker, following the lead of the politicians you worship doesn’t change the truth: The Republican-controlled Senate does nothing but approve low-level appointees, while the Democrats in the House pass all manner of legislation, which the Senate refuses to vote on. Johnny Isakson should step down, as should David Perdue, and they should be ashamed they bought into this do-nothingness.
Lee County, are there any plans on restoring the walking trails through the Pirates Cove Natural Park?
Rolling Thunder is nothing more than a money-making scheme. One of the State Patrol sergeants even said that they set up in areas where they know the people can pay their fines.
Carlton hit the nail on the head with the women/baseball article. Many years ago I took my young bride to an Atlanta Braves doubleheader. She came back to Albany and told all her friends she was so bored, the game was too long because it was a “double hitter.”
The 2020 Democrats want to impeach Trump, but I have heard no specific legal grounds for impeachment.
We need a Dennys in Sylvester, good food, low prices.
It may be time to get off that Trump/McConnell train. Looks like it may be about to jump the tracks.
This is for the squawker who was mad about the Herald taking out the college football games from Friday’s edition. I too am hooked on newspapers and college football, and was just sick when the Saturday edition was dropped completely. But I have been thrilled with the sports section’s recent improvement. So please at least put the games back in and keep up the good work, especially on college football.
If the Democrats in Washington worked as hard at trying to make the country better, we would have an outstanding country. No, they concentrate on tearing the country apart.
GM, you’re going to strike yourself right back into the unemployment line. And there won’t be a bailout this time.
Is the Dougherty DA’s Office totally incompetent, or is it a tainted jury pool that produces these trial results?
Squawker blames ASU graduates for DCSS education problems and its success rate. The squawker must also believe ASU grads are responsible for other school systems with problems and lower testing than Dougherty in states like Sarah Palin’s Alaska, Joe Arapio’s Arizona, or Mitt Romney’s Utah.
Brian Snitker, it turns out, is the perfect complement to the one-of-a-kind Bobby Cox. Atlanta’s Major League team is in excellent hands, and they’re the most exciting team in all of baseball.
Antonio Brown is about to be more “broke” than his former trainer/girlfriend/rape accuser. Many millions from the Raiders and Patriots have slipped through his fingers because of his big mouth and small brain.
Trump’s foreign policies are a failure, he is putting our national security at risk.
Joe Biden says his child tax credit would put 720 million women back into the work force. This is your Democrat presidential candidate frontrunner, folks.
Why all the fuss now about climate change? If I remember correctly, Al Gore brought this subject up years ago. Reaction? He was crazy!