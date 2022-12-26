squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Thank you, Carlton, for reminding us how Phoebe stood tall during the pandemic. We do tend to forget calamity once we’re removed from it. We shouldn’t. The folks at our hospital will forever be heroes.
The FBI has grown too big for its britches, and it’s time to reel them in. Corruption goes back to J Edgar Hoover, who kept files on political opponents for blackmail.
If Ben Roberts needs a side gig, he should write columns like the one in the Christmas edition of the Herald. His poignant writing brought tears to this lady’s eyes. Thank you, Ben, for a wonderful reminder of what we went through with COVID.
I’ll say this for the board of directors at Phoebe: They did the right thing in bringing Scott Steiner here. He has been a true leader, at Phoebe and in the community, and I — along with plenty of others in the region — thank him for his leadership at Phoebe.
Sad squawker, if you are not focused in some way, shape or form to the latest local commission debacle, the overreach of historical nuts, the sorry state of our school system, the water and sewer mess, or the fantasy of reviving downtown, then what are you focused on locally?
To the lying Republican squawker who falsely claimed Zelenskyy is against Christian values and has closed many churches: Zelenskyy closed one church, which has direct links to Moscow. I’m sure it was a Republican who posted that lie because lying is all they do. You won’t do it here without being called out for it. The Equality Man
How about some Christmas stories on Christmas? We hear enough about Phoebe the rest of the year.
Thank you and best holiday wishes to the men and women at Phoebe who served us so well during the pandemic. When a crisis arises, you either stand tall or run and hide. The overwhelming majority at Phoebe stood tall, and we’re a better community for it.
Wackopedia: Definitions of: de moderation of de English language to properly reflect de change in de cultural character: mis-spoke = lying, deception; mis-step = discovered covert felonies; clarification = attempted political cover-over of leadership’s revealed stupidity; de-commit = proven lack of integrity.
I wanted to say that the addition of Marc Hyden to your editorialists has been a welcome surprise. His takes on mostly state issues are usually spot-on, and he takes the time to explain those issues in a way that’s easy to understand.
Please put the mailing labels on the banner, not on the top story. Or get the kind that peel off.
Prayers of thanks go out to Scott Steiner, Dr. Dianne Grant, Dr. Eddie Black, Ben Roberts, Julia Erdmier, Will Runyon, Dr. Kathy Hudson, Shawn Hall, Cody Singletary and all the other employees at Phoebe who helped us weather the storm of the pandemic.
Of all the Phoebe stories in Sunday’s paper, the story of Will Runyon really struck a chord with me. I am so thankful this man of God was at Phoebe during the pandemic, providing comfort and spiritual guidance. Thank you for your service.
Has anyone heard how many tickets and how much revenue has been generated from these camera traffic tickets?
