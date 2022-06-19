squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I realize now where all the confusion is coming from: He’s not the “Patriot,” he’s the “Parrot” and repeats everything he hears on Fox News and from these right wing-nut websites.
We are lucky to still have a newspaper when so many cities have lost theirs. There are many articles and columns written by different people. We all have people we like and don’t like. If you don’t like someone, don’t read what they write, your choice. I feel some people read columns so they can make hateful remarks. Stop spreading hate.
The economy is not faltering; over 300,000 jobs have been created each month since the pandemic ended. Unemployment is 3.5% and wages are going up.
I’m amazed at the people in this forum who act as if they’re so happy when some government initiative doesn’t work out as planned. Perhaps they’re not aware that it’s not the president and Congress that suffer with these failures, it’s us.
Squawker I can spell racist just fine. I didn’t attend ASU, and as far as Yours Truly goes ... If it walks and quacks like a duck, then its just another duck. The Patriot
Maybe God opening up the gates of hell during the week and weekend is payback to these groups dueling over a momentous, historic day trying to get money they don’t deserve rather than focusing on the meaning of the holiday.
People in Trump’s White House, including his own daughter, have testified against him during the House investigation into Jan. 6, and yet millions still support him and would vote for him again. Unbelievable. That Vaccinated Man
Rewarding people who do not honor their financial commitments by taxing people who do is just plain wrong. Say no to student loan relief on the backs of American taxpayers.
The greedy capitalists are inflating prices to make back the money they lost during the COVID lockdown. Corporations are doing this because they can, and the president has no control. Consumers are being taken advantage of. That is reality.
Happy Juneteenth to all those who are actually celebrating this historic day and not trying to monetize it.
If you must show your identification to board an airplane, cash a check, buy liquor, check out a library book or rent a video, but not to vote for who runs the government — you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots. — Jeff Foxworthy
If you oppose illegal immigration, want proof of citizenship for voting, support gun rights, believe the government is corrupt, oppose globalism and corporate monopoly, you are an extremist or domestic terrorist in the eyes of the Democratic Biden administration.
Democratic Squawkers, how quickly you forget Stacy Abrams saying the last gubernatorial election was rigged. Must’ve forgotten about Democrats and their refusal to accept the results of the 2016 presidential election as well.
All you squawkers blaming Democrats for: inflation, gasoline prices, baby formula, hot weather, la Niña ... you sound like Archie Bunker complaining about Roooosevelt. Not a good look. (If you don’t get it, ask someone who was around in the ’70s.)
