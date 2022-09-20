squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I used to really enjoy the Squawkbox, but not so much anymore. Now it is just a forum for a few too take jabs at one another.
The headline in Sunday’s paper was dead-on: “Albany officials dream big.” Never has there been more wasteful use of taxpayer money. A bus station with no staff to sell tickets for Greyhound? $11.5 million right down the drain.
Yes, there are those who used the attempt to keep Phoebe from building what I think will be a very beneficial educational facility to further their own greedy purposes (Geer, Capps), but there are also good people on the Historic Preservation Commission who were trying to look out for the best interests of the city. Please differentiate between the two.
The state of television has gotten so lousy, it’s nothing more now than a forum for political ads. Except for the very dim and the very bored, no one pays attention to these lies, innuendo and pitiful excuses to sway voters. I turn the sound down or change channels when one comes on.
All this claptrap about defunding the police and defunding the FBI is just mindless jabber by led people. Let’s worry about the crime and violence in our own communities and support the men and women who try to stop it.
I applaud the young girls for raising money for community projects. However, I don’t think I would have used the word classy with the picture in The Albany Herald.
If God hadn’t wanted us to put on a few extra pounds, he would not have allowed for the creation of Krispy Kreme and Duncan.
I was at a public hearing about Phoebe’s acquisition of PPMH when Hope Campbell vilified the Hospital Authority, composed of such members as Dr. John Inman and others. Everyone knew if HCA hadn’t wanted to sell PPMH, it wouldn’t have been available. She needs to let the public know who put a burr under her saddle about Phoebe.
Scott Steiner showed professionalism and restraint during this HPC fiasco. He truly is the kind of leader we need at our vital health care facility.
Stacey Abrams says if she is elected governor she is going to give away the $5 billion in surplus funds Brian Kemp’s policies have helped Georgia accumulate. Give away what Georgia has saved for a rainy day, how ridiculous. Stacey has not a clue, and every day will be a rainy day if she is elected governor.
I don’t know why everyone is worried about Lorenzo Heard serving as county commission chairman. He’s already shown he has connections to get free government money that will line his pockets. Now he’s our con artist.
Poor Squawker, you and Jesus have been treated so poorly. Please come down off your cross and let us make amends.
Starbucks is closing all its stores in New Orleans because it is too dangerous. Let that sink in. The Democrats decided not to support law enforcement, and now the animals are in control. We better show up at the polls this November or our towns will be next.
At no time ever in the future of mankind should the phrases “turnt” and “classy” be used in the same sentence. In fact, the moronic “turnt” shows a lack of education by those who use it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.