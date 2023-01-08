squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Would murder cases go through the courts faster if there were a cap on indigent lawyer fees and judges were more proactive? Would a court administrator provide better case flow? Think about it.
Can you believe the liberals running the National Championship game in California won’t allow tailgating by the UGA fans? Guess they want to keep the white trash away from the cameras.
Now come on, Pat Rioter, we know you are the one that keeps writing in your own support. It’s the same incoherent babble you always squawk day-in and day-out. You are the only one ignorant enough to think anyone else would believe such foolishness.
Squawker: The gentleman who entertained southwest Georgia kids for a long time as Clem Clown was a relative of mine. I do not appreciate you using his name as an insult in one of your meaningless squawks.
The stock market lost more this year than it has since 2008. Congress has spent trillions putting us deeper in debt. Five million illegal immigrants have crossed the border. Businesses are failing, and products are expensive. No thanks to you, Biden administration, for working to destroy our country.
It is very sad what happened to football player Damar Hamlin. But for local and national TV news and newspapers having front-page coverage of this event when real heroes — policemen, firemen, military members — die every day for very low pay and are never appreciated nor reported about is a statement of what kind of society America has become.
Oh, horrors, Prince Harry said his brother, Prince William, broke his necklace in a little scuffle. Such a terrible and violent fight.
If Gov. Goober expanded Medicare in the state of Georgia, all of the rural hospitals would open back up.
The claims of migrants seeking asylum because they fear injury or abuse have to be investigated. The facts of the claims are in the countries from which they came. I do not understand the logic of admitting migrants at the border and expecting any real investigation of their claims.
The latest federally funded research project has found that you awake because you aren’t asleep. That was the positive outcome your taxes funded.
I’m not going to respond negatively to the Clem Clown squawk because I found it funny. It actually made my day. One mistake, though: My first name is Cletis. It’s nice to know you’re thinking about me. Signed, Yours Truly
The Republicans have a new speaker now, so let the chaos begin.
Yes we noticed. First it was Herschel, now Byron Donalds. Donalds’ nomination was touted by Republicans as a historical event because two black men were nominated to be Speaker of the House. Let’s see this for what it is. Donalds is a prop used to deepen the shaming of McCarthy, not a serious contender for the job. And that is well-known.
Equality squawker, it appears self-explanatory to me. Why would the Patriot or anyone else worry about untruthful rebukes from you fake news junkies? It’s a long running joke that the mainstream media have stupefied you all with fantasy news for years. And you gobble it up so easily.
