A big salute and many a thank you to the company and workers who just picked up our trash in the dark and the cold at 6:45 on Wednesday.
So we go into the new year again with no resolution or information on the money stolen from Municipal Court. This is totally unsatisfactory.
Newly elected New York Congressman, George Santos is a chip off the Trump ... lie, lie, lie.
If these bozos on the city and county commissions think we’re going to celebrate and laud them for “solving” the LOST issue at the 11th hour, they’re mistaken. It’s their clownish actions that pushed this important issue to the brink.
The three rings of marriage: engagement ring, wedding ring and suffeRING.
Tag office mailed me a letter on Oct. 26. I received it on Dec. 13. The system has gone to heck in a hand basket. Those folks we keep sending to Washington could care less about the average citizen.
Do you know what accountability for wrongdoing looks like in the Republican Party? Say it’s fake media reports, blame Democrats, say everyone does it, refuse to own up, then act as if it didn’t happen. And you wonder why kids are the way they are? Allowing this to stand is doing nothing, which is consent.
I believe this Santos character is a bigger grifter than Trump. Next thing you know, Pat Rioter will be hitching on to his bandwagon.
Herschel Walker and Marjorie Taylor Greene are prime examples of what happens when steroids meets politics. The body gets built up and the mind gets wasted.
Decided to pay my property taxes in person for the first time. Each booth had a sign “We can’t wait on you while we are on the telephone.” Those people need to understand we are customers, and anyone that comes in person takes priority over anyone who calls.
I find it hilarious that some of the Dougherty Commissioners are saying they “showed” the city a thing or two with this LOST idiocy. They were willing to cost the taxpayers $117 million over the next decade to prove a point. Guess it’s easy when it ain’t your money.
I think it is embarrassing that the Herald has to publish letters from out-of-staters because there is a dearth of intelligent life in this area.
If ASPCA did a better job of managing hundreds of millions in annual revenue, like cutting the CEO’s $1 million salary, maybe animals in cold could be warmer.
Quote from local commissioner: “We’ll get things OUR way once Heard is county commission chairman.” I thought the idea was to serve the citizens of the community, not one particular group. I wouldn’t hold out a lot of hope for the Heard administration: I keep hearing jail is in his future.
Democrats are always stating that no one is above the law. That rule obviously doesn’t apply to Democrats because they break the law all the time.
Bishop is bragging about delivering $25 million for his district. $1.85 million for the Boys and Girls Clubs? For what? Programs to keep them out of jail? We’ve been trying this for 70 years, and none of it has worked. And $5 million to Mt. Olive for their low-rent apartments that are paid for by taxpayers?
