I drove 1,016 miles last week from NYC to Albany, and the largest pothole I hit on the entire trip was in Albany on Westgate Drive.
I am hearing good things about the new CEO at Phoebe. I understand they have the Potter Community Center property for sale. I hear he thinks Phoebe should be out of the real estate business and stop taking private taxpayer properties off the tax digest. Best thing I've heard in years. Now if we can get the expanding churches to do the same, or at least start paying property tax, the hard-working folks of Dougherty County might get a break in taxes.
Interesting to note that Greg Edwards is up for re-election in 2020. With all his missteps during the past year -- several of which were noted in The Herald article -- perhaps it's time for a change in that office, too.
Regardless of a growing health crisis, our esteemed POTUS reversed his stance calling for a ban on vape products when he realized he may lose some votes in the upcoming election. This is regardless of the illnesses and deaths shown to be related to their use. The end justifies the means, right?
No one has done anything worthy of impeachment except for the Democrats.
To the squawker who thinks Russians shouldn't be allowed to visit the White House: Al Sharpton visited the White House over 80 times during the Obama administration. Wonder what they agreed to do together.
I guess the squawker who kept referring to “Mr. Shumer” meant Mr. Schumer. No wonder Trump’s “base” still supports him. As comedians like to say, “You can’t fix stupid.”
An evangelical religious magazine calls for Trump's removal from office because of his morally corrupt actions. About time isn't it? When are other religious organizations going to get the courage to speak up?
Marxist Socialist Democrat tyrants in Virginia plan to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens. The Virginia state motto is sic semper tyrannis and the state seal pictures a citizen holding a sword and spear, standing on the dead body of a tyrant.
My brother moved to the Villages in Florida. His Medicare Supplemental is nothing, plus he gets $40 a month for over-the-counter drugs. Here the wife and I pay a little less than $425 a month. Thanks, Joel Wernick and Phoebe.
I thought it was humorous that on Christmas Eve WALB still listed SunTrust Bank on its stock quotes. SunTrust merged with BB&T over a week ago, and the combined banks are now named Truist Financial Corp. trading under the symbol TFC. Looks like fake news to me.
The Democrats could add 10 more articles of impeachment against Trump and I would still acquit him because he has done nothing wrong. Obama, Biden and Hillary are the true criminals.
There's a hole in the "globalist head" where the sun shines through.
"Five percent of the people think; 10% of the people think they think, and 85% of the people would rather die than have to think." -- Thomas Edison. (And many individually and collectively will have died because they didn't think.)
Squawker, you have to be kidding. David Lee Roth is not > any rock singer whose last name isn't Simmons.